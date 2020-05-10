Despite all the financial hardships and economic turmoil that has been swirling around during the coronavirus pandemic, Mohave County residents managed to pay their 2019 property taxes on time at a higher rate than last April. Still, elected officials throughout the county and the State of Arizona are looking for ways to help ease the financial burden on residents who have been adversely effected by covid-19.
According to Mohave County Treasurer Cindy Landa Cox, the county had collected 93.14 percent of the property taxes owed as of Wednesday, compared to a 91.77 percent collection rate at the same time last year. But that hasn’t kept Cox from looking for ways to try to help the stragglers.
“As your Mohave County Treasurer, I have been in numerous discussions with all Arizona county treasurers along with various state and local elected officials,” Cox said. “We are working diligently to find a solution to provide relief to Arizona residents adversely effected by covid-19.”
Due to state statute, county treasurers do not have the authority to postpone property tax deadlines. But Cox said the Arizona County Treasurers Association is pursuing legislation that will give counties a little more freedom to address current and future states of emergency, pandemics, or disasters.
“Our goal is to provide each county with the ability to implement postponement of property taxes or other solutions as appropriate on a county-by-county basis,” Cox said.
Such decisions currently require action from the State Legislature. Cox said the Legislature does have the power to retroactively postpone the tax deadline for this spring. While that might help out some struggling citizens who were late on their payment, Cox said it could also create some financial challenges for the county.
“If a postponement was implemented retroactively, it might require refunding interest collected between the original deadline and the enactment date or some kind of credit for the next tax year,” Cox said. “Refunding tax revenues during that time frame could result in cash flow issues for the county - tax revenues represent the majority of cash inflows for the county during the months of April through September. Funds are limited until the next year’s tax revenue collections begin in October.”
Changing the tax deadline would also be fairly complex, requiring a change in state statute. Mohave County Assessor Jeanne Kentch said the county’s lobbyist with the Arizona Association of Counties indicated that a more likely solution would be to postpone penalties incurred for late payments until the fall. The Legislature hasn’t met since March, and is still determining how and if it will resume.
Kentch said the Assessor’s Office is limited in offering financial relief to property owners, and any such efforts wouldn’t take effect for two years. But Kentch said the county is looking into what can be done with valuations to help Mohave County recover.
“This is a serious issue,” Kentch said. “I’m extremely worried about our economy and I’m extremely worried about my constituents. I’ve got to ease their values as best as possible.”
The assessor is responsible for determining the value of each property within the county and that information is passed on to the county treasurer who uses the values to create tax bills for each property owner. Kentch said it is still too early to anticipate how residential property values will be effected by coronavirus.
“Currently, we value everything on market and cost,” Kentch said. “So when it comes to our homes you start out with what the cost is, minus the depreciation, then we also put in the market for the land value. Right now it is too early because our market has not really fluctuated yet. We were only down for a certain amount of time and during that time there were still sales that happened. It is going to take at least six months to see if there was really an effect on our residential.”
At least initially, Kentch is optimistic that the health crisis will not negatively affect residential values significantly.
“Personally I think that, because of the covid, there are going to be more people wanting to move into our area because we are off the beaten path, not in the middle of the city, not in California, and all that,” she said. “I think it might actually improve our market, so that is why it is way too preliminary to put that in our values for residential.”
But Kentch said the county is starting to look at how it may be able to ease property valuations for businesses.
“We know there is going to be an effect to our businesses – retail and restaurants,” Kentch said. “We are looking at ways in our office right now to see how we can address this issue, but it is going to be a long process.”
Kentch said one of the main options her office is looking into is how the value of the business is determined. She explained that there are several different tactics that assessors are allowed to use to determine a businesses’ value under state statute. Instead of looking at market and cost as is currently the practice in Mohave County, Kentch said the assessor’s office is looking into using income instead.
“We haven’t gone down that road for the most part because it is a lot of work for a business owner to have to give us their income and how much money is coming in for us to be able to value it,” Kentch said. “So it is a lot easier to do a market and cost approach. In this case, we might have to be looking at that, but I don’t know. My staff and I are going to go over it and if it is going to save our constituents some money then we will seriously look at the income approach.”
Any relief coming from property valuations would also be delayed by a couple years. Kentch said even if her office determined that a property’s value needs to be lowered this fall, that lower value would not show up in the owner’s property tax bills for two full years.
Kentch explained that the delay is due to the appeals process in Arizona which allows a property owner to appeal their value to their county assessor, then to the Board of Equalization, and ultimately to tax court or superior court if they so choose.
“You have three opportunities as a property owner to appeal those values,” Kentch said. “That is why it takes so long for it to go from a value to a tax bill.”
Kentch said she takes pride that the number of valuation appeals the Mohave County Assessor’s office receives has declined each year she has been in office. She said that indicates people are happy with the values that they have been assessed. But she said she expects those numbers to go back up next year due to the economic hardships created by the current health crisis.
“That is the constituent’s process to be able to say, ‘Hey, I don’t think you are valuing my property properly,’” Kentch said. “They have that right to do that, and I appreciate that they do. We can’t be at all 250,000 parcels every year – there is no way. So it kind of allows us to go to each and every one of those appeals personally and look at what they have. We are more accurate that way, so I do appreciate the appeals.”
