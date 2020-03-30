Will Arizona’s Legislature reconvene on or about April 13 now that a basic budget and some coronavirus support money are approved?
The date may be optimistic given the spread of COVID-19 and resulting social distancing protocols.
Legislative leaders are obviously aware of this. What they need is a solid plan to be able to conduct business while keeping their distance and to allow the public to participate in that business.
When the lawmakers adjourned last week, they left behind a tangle of unfinished legislation. Most of it probably deserves to remain unfinished.
Today’s challenges are hugely different than they were a few months ago when the political focus was how best to spend a state financial surplus. The state Legislature plays a huge role in facing those challenges as finances and medical provisions are stretched and as each part of the state faces unique problems.
Were this a normal year, an early adjournment would be widely celebrated. Not now. Arizona may not need most of what goes on in a session of the Legislature. It does need a functioning third branch of government.
No slight to Gov. Doug Ducey, who has done a good job of balancing health needs against liberty and the economy, but the state senators and representatives are the most direct link between the public and state government. They pick up the phone, especially in an election year.
And, especially in an election year that’s set against a medical crisis, they shouldn’t be excused from their duties to represent their districts.
State government directed school districts and universities to continue educating more than a million students using homework and remote learning. The technology is available to allow remote work for legislators, including hearing comments from the public and recording votes.
The schools got no real downtime to figure out their plan. The Legislature will be adjourned three weeks before April 13. They need to be up and running by then.
