More and more, local governments are trying to hold meetings without the public in the name of social distancing. The reasons are understandable. Public meetings, like all gatherings, are simply a bad idea right now. And yet, the business of government must go on.
That has left agencies large and small trying to answer the question of how their boards and councils can legally meet while limiting public access. In most cases, it has meant making use of technology to offer live video streams for the public to follow at home. The efforts have been more miss than hit, with the Lake Havasu Unified School District’s attempt last week a notable example. The district had its board meet as normal, but locked the doors to the public, directing them to watch along as the meeting streamed on Facebook. Members of the public could ask questions using Facebook’s commenting features, and the district officials would attempt to address those throughout the meeting. Had it worked, it would have been a good compromise in the face of all this uncertainty. But it didn’t work — the meeting lagged, the public couldn’t view the meeting in real time, much less participate. It’s nice that the school district was attempting to do the right thing, but at the end of the day, the public was excluded from participation, and that should be a red flag for all of us.
To be clear, the technology issues are probably Facebook’s fault, not the school district’s, but if this is the direction things are going, then we need to make sure the technology is adequate.
The Lake Havasu City Council and Mohave County Board of Supervisors are starting to consider their own paths forward when it comes to public meetings. If possible, we believe the public should still be allowed to attend and participate in all government meetings, following obvious social distancing precautions, of course. Even in this technological age, not everyone has access to decent internet services or devices to follow along.
If that’s not possible, then every effort should be made to maximize live participation online. Anything else is unacceptable.
— Today’s News-Herald
