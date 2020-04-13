Mohave Community College is taking unforeseen financial hits due to the coronavirus. Changes in instructional methods and deep disturbances in revenue streams are adding up to nearly $1 million and counting.
While that may not seem like a lot of money to the school’s $45 million budget for 2019-2020, the amount is still a hit for the college district.
At its April 10 governing board meeting, MCC officials detailed some of the unexpected expenses and income losses tied to the abrupt disruptions brought about by the pandemic.
Sonni Marbury, MCC’s chief financial officer, told board members that $428,000 was spent to help students who suddenly had to attend classes online.
“The largest incurred expense has been technology,” she told the board. The money helped buy laptops and tablets that were loaned to students so they could continue their coursework via the internet.
When the college had to move to online instruction for its 4,000 students in March, it affected every campus. In Lake Havasu City, 75 classes were moved online. Stephen Eaton, MCC’s chief academic officer, said conversions to online learning also included 51 classes in Kingman, 69 in Bullhead City and 16 in Colorado City.
Also pertaining to instruction, Eaton explained the status of dual enrollment classes for high school students. While many schools are determining students’ year-end grades based on academic performance up until spring break, that is not the case for dual enrollment classes.
“They have to complete the courses,” Eaton told the board. “We can’t just go with their grades before spring break.”
Revenue losses
MCC will see a loss of $350,000 because of the cancellation of some spring classes, Marbury said. She also told the board to expect losses from summer courses, but didn’t speculate on how much money that would be.
The college’s summer classes will be online only.
Marbury also noted there would be small losses from Pell grants.
“There will be chargebacks when some classes are cancelled,” she said.
Another $250,000 is expected to evaporate because of the pandemic’s crushing blows to Arizona’s tourism industry.
“Prop 301 money is sinking like a stone,” Marbury warned. “We have to prepare for a $250,000 loss from sales taxes and taxes from hotels and restaurants.
As for MCC’s revenue from the property tax levy, the college’s CFO wouldn’t hazard a guess.
“We don’t know how the pandemic is going to affect real estate prices,” Marbury said.
A 2% hike raised $494,224 for MCC for fiscal year 2019-2020.
Counting every penny
What’s the financial impact of the pandemic to the state’s community colleges? The Arizona legislature wants to know. MCC President Stacy Klippenstein told board members that an accounting of the damage to the college is being tracked closely.
“The legislature has requested the chief financial officers of the 10 community college districts to track the impact of crisis response in the forms of technology purchases, remote delivery instruction costs, refunds to students, lost revenue due to State of Arizona sales tax allocations (Prop 301), FTSE declines and a myriad of other categories,” Klippenstein said.
