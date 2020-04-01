Adding to the surreal quality of these days in which we live comes remarkable news that the animal shelter in Lake Havasu City is housing an extraordinarily low number of animals.
“We’re 50% full,” said Patty Gilmore, executive director of the Western Arizona Humane Society. She noted that just before noon on Tuesday, two more dogs had been adopted.
Those numbers stand in stark contrast to the situation at the Mohave County Animal Shelter. Late last week, The Miner newspaper reported that the Kingman facility was at 125% capacity. Shelter officials pointed to an influx of stray and owner-surrendered dogs for the sharp increase.
Gilmore said the low census exists for two reasons. WAHS is not accepting shelter animals from Maricopa County at this time. And last week’s “Clear the Shelter” adoption event was a roaring success. Greatly reduced adoption fees helped propel the demand.
“We cleared out a whole (kennel) wing,” Gilmore said. “Last week, we adopted out 30 to 35 dogs and 10 cats.”
She estimated the large number of adoptions was double the shelter’s weekly average.
A couch companion
Shelter volunteer Jenny Anderson said she would not be surprised if the uptick in adoptions continues as Havasu residents comply with the “stay-at-home” order tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Anderson, a local resident, writes a weekly pet column for Today’s News-Herald. A long-time pet owner, she writes about deciphering animal behaviors, training issues and offers tips on how to maximize life with pets.
She said now is actually an ideal opportunity to adopt a pet because it can help ease the isolation that comes with orders to shelter in place. Animals provide company and comfort in times of uncertainty.
“I do believe it is the perfect time to adopt because a newly adopted animal does need time with us. The pet usually needs to become acclimated to the new environment and establish a routine with the new family. That initial bonding time establishes a lasting relationship and helps prevent issues later on,” she said.
Being forced to stay home is optimal for house training a dog. Plus, being around for an extended period of time allows humans in the home to really have eyes on the new pet hour to hour to consistently curb undesirable behaviors.
“Instead of thinking about this situation as being ‘stuck’ at home, we can enjoy the company of a new companion animal. If a dog is adopted, we can still walk our neighborhood safely and enjoy the beautiful weather we’re having. This is really healthy for both human and animal. And pets are known to help us relax. I can’t think of a better time to have that four-legged furry therapy,” Anderson said.
Business as unusual
Adopting a pet is handled quite differently during this time of the pandemic. First, don’t expect to drop by Havasu’s animal shelter to meet the pets. You must have an appointment because WAHS is severely limiting access to its premises.
“We’re doing pet adoptions by appointment only, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.,” said shelter director Gilmore.
Call 928-855-5083 to make an appointment. Check the WAHS website daily to see which pets are available for adoption at westernarizonahumane.org.
Gilmore said fees for dogs range from $69 for a senior dog to $200 for a puppy. Cats are $70 or $90 for a kitten.
The procedure for obtaining emergency medical care for pets has also changed. Pets are retrieved from owners’ cars for exams and treatment. A veterinarian will communicate via phone with pet owners while they wait in their cars in the shelter’s parking lot.
“The clinic is fully operational and we are offering curbside treatment,” Gilmore said. “But we’re only seeing sick animals right now. That means no elective surgeries, such as spaying or neutering.”
Call 928-846-8240 for details.
Bare-bones staffing
Like most Havasu businesses, WAHS has cut staff.
“We had to lay off seven part-timers and stop all of our volunteers from coming in,” Gilmore said. “There are six of us on the shelter side, so it’s really a skeletal staff.”
Cutbacks haven’t yet affected the veterinary clinic.
“We’re good there, so far. We have five vet techs and two docs,” she said.
Funding, however, is a looming problem. Adoption events and fundraisers are the life blood of the non-profit. All have been cancelled.
“We’re hurting,” Gilmore said. “We need donations for (pet) food and to pay the bills.”
Donations are accepted online at the shelter’s web site at westernarizonahumane.org.
