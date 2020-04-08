Town of Parker officials have responded to a statement from Colorado River Indian Tribes’ Attorney General Rebecca Loudbear by asking everyone to follow the instructions to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic. They and Loudbear agreed the different entities in the area need to work together to get through the pandemic.
In a response to an e-mail from Today’s News-Herald, the Tribes said they had no plans to exclude or evict non-Indians with valid tribal leases from Big River or Bluewater Lagoon, which are on tribal trust lands.
On April 1, the CRIT Tribal Council passed a resolution creating a “stay at home” order that was more restrictive than the one issued statewide by Gov. Doug Ducey. Among other things, the CRIT order mandated a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew for all tribal members and others living on the reservation. It also banned all organized recreation activities, religious worship services and gatherings of more than six people if they weren’t in the same household.
The weekend of April 4-5, Parker Town Manager Lori Wedemeyer and Interim Police Chief Mike Bailey issued a statement stating the Town would follow the stay-at-home order issued by the Governor.
Loudbear, in a statement released on the Tribe’s Facebook page Tuesday night, said the courts had ruled the Town of Parker was in Indian Country, and only the Tribes, not the state, had any civil or criminal jurisdiction over Indians living in the Town of Parker. She said this was also the case with fee lots (i.e., privately-held land) within the Town of Parker. She added the governor’s order did not apply to CRIT, as the Tribes are sovereign.
In her statement, Loudbear quoted the case of Montana v. U.S. which says tribes may regulate the conduct of non-members if that conduct has some direct effect on the political integrity, economic security, or the health and welfare of the tribe.
“A pandemic caused by a virus as contagious as coronavirus knows no boundaries,” Loudbear said. “As the Town of Parker is entirely surrounded by the Colorado River Indian Reservation, the conduct of residents, Indians and non-Indians alike, will have a direct effect on the health and welfare of the Colorado River Indian Tribes. Therefore, the Stay at Home Resolution applies to ALL residents within the Town of Parker.”
The Tribes claim to have authority to exclude non-tribal members from their land for any conduct, whether of a criminal or civil nature.” When asked if the Tribes plan to remove people from Big River, Bluewater Lagoon or the the Town of Parker, the Tribes replied in an email: “Exclusion powers apply to trust lands, which include Big River and Bluewater Lagoon. Exclusion powers do not apply to fee lots in the Town of Parker.
“There are no plans to remove non-Indians with valid tribal leases from Big River or Bluewater Lagoon,” the statement continued. “However, evictions and exclusion are remedies where conduct of an individual would pose a substantial risk to health and welfare of the Tribes.”
Parker Town Manager Lori Wedemeyer said she had no comment except to refer to Mayor Dan Beaver for a comment.
“I just want everyone to work together to get this virus over with,” she said.
Parker Mayor Dan Beaver said he didn’t have a reply to this except to urge everyone to follow Gov. Ducey’s advice to “Stay Home, Stay Well and Stay Connected.”
