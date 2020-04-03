An April 1 stay-at-home order by the Colorado River Indian Tribes Tribal Council closes reservation access to the Colorado River. Such activities include fishing, boating and swimming. Fishing, hunting and camping permits have been temporarily suspended.
While access from the reservation has been closed, that does not mean the river itself has been closed, say officials with the Town of Parker and La Paz County.
La Paz County District 2 Supervisor Duce Minor stated the Colorado River has not been closed in the Parker area, only access to and from it from the reservation. He said other boat ramps in the county at Cienega Springs, Patria Flats and La Paz County Park are still open.
Minor added he wanted everyone to follow the guidelines set by the Centers of Disease Control regarding the coronavirus. These include sanitizing and social distancing. He added it was important for people coming here to do these things to prevent the spread of the virus.
“The river’s open,” Minor said. “You can come here if you want. However, everyone needs to follow the Governor’s orders and the guidelines from the CDC. You also need to practice social distancing.”
Parker Town Manager Lori Wedemeyer said the Tribes’ resolution did not apply within the Town of Parker as the Town is set aside as a separate entity. She said the Governor’s orders do apply within the town limits, and everyone should follow the CDC’s guidelines.
Minor and Wedemeyer said they both were surprised by the Tribes’ resolution.
Minor said he’s received calls from concerned business people and others.
Among the conditions are a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew for everyone except those traveling as part of an essential business or traveling for medical reasons.
All in-person worship and church services have been banned. Any gatherings of six or more people who are not part of the same household have also been banned. Housing managers and TV and mobile home parks have been advised to enforce this ban within their developments or parks.
No new roadside vendor’s or peddler’s licenses will be issued.
Mobile Home and RV Parks may not accept new seasonal residents, and they may not extend existing RV permits.
In explaining these actions, the Tribal Council resolution said they were necessary to protect Tribal members and other residents from people from outside the area who may have been exposed to the coronavirus.
“This is necessary to reduce seasonal visitors from out-of- state who are non-compliant with the stay-at-home orders issued from other jurisdictions,” the resolution states.
