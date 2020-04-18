A business in Lake Havasu City is selling blood tests that determine if patients have already had coronavirus and if they are currently infected.
Destination Hydration Business Manager Anthony Tasker described the test as, “just a little finger prick.” Only a drop is needed, and it will be tested for both coronavirus and the antibodies created when fighting the virus. Final results are available within minutes, but the test will sit for 10 minutes just to be sure.
The Mohave County Department of Public Health said Friday that they “are not recommending the use of COVID-19 serologic tests to diagnose infection or immunity at this time.” But Destination Hydration owner and certified nurse Michelle Witzel said the state health department told them they “can go ahead” and continue to test.
If a patient’s test shows they are currently infected, Tasker said paperwork for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be filled out and sent, along with a copy of the test, in order to record the positive case. After that, the patient will be sent to an urgent care facility in order to get a swab test, using the blood test as evidence for further testing if they do not show any outward symptoms.
“We’re looking at two things here — active and your body already resolving it,” Destination Hydration owner and certified nurse Michelle Witzel said. “That protocol applies if the active came back independently positive without the IgM [results that show you’ve already had the virus].”
Tasker said the company has purchased about 500 of the antibody tests from RayBiotech and plans to purchase more as needed. The company is selling the tests for $100 apiece, and they’re expecting high demand.
Some people believe they already had the coronavirus in 2019. Tasker said they’d like to prove if that’s the case or not, so more people know for sure that they should continue to take the necessary precautions, such as social distancing, staying at home and wearing a mask in public.
“Just because you think you’ve had it doesn’t mean you’ve actually had it,” he said, and they hope to give people “peace of mind” by providing testing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.