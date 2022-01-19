Mohave County is hitting record coronavirus numbers, and local health officials say they expect to see even more over the next two to three weeks.
On Tuesday the Mohave County public health department reported 3, 571 confirmed cases of covid-19 had been reported since last Thursday at noon. That brings the total amount of confirmed cases reported for the month to 7,509. The previous record was in January 2021, when 5,402 cases were recorded.
Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley says Mohave County’s trends align with the rest of the state.
“Based on data from the CDC’s forecasting and virus surveillance reports, experts predict that over the next two to three weeks the state of Arizona is expected to hit a case peak,” Burley said. “As the Omicron variant becomes more prevalent in the county, we anticipate an increase in confirmed cases based on increased transmissibility.”
As cases rise in the county so are the number of patients who are receiving treatment for the virus at county hospitals.
According to Jeni Coke, marketing director at Havasu Regional Medical Center, the hospital is treating 30 patients for covid-19. This is up from 28 patients that HRMC was treating last week. Coke also says the HRMC ICU continues to be near capacity.
At Kingman Regional Medical Center data from its website says the hospital is treating 63 covid cases, 12 of which are in the ICU.
Despite covid cases being higher than ever, events that draw thousands of visitors like the Havasu Balloon Festival and Fair are proceeding as normal, and with fewer covid precautions than in the past.
According to Jim Day, filling in for executive director Steve Ticknor, the balloon festival is going let attendees do what they feel is best for themselves regarding covid protocols.
“People will make their own choice to come or not and to wear a mask or not,” Day said. “We’ll respect that decision.”
Burley says that since the Balloon Festival is an outdoor event where “social distancing is possible” its direct effects are “unknown.” However, Burley encourages Mohave County residents that are sick or covid positive to follow safety measures.
“This includes physical distancing, wearing a mask, avoiding crowds, frequent hand washing, cleaning and disinfecting high touch surfaces, and testing when experiencing symptoms,” Burley said.
