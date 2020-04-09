Coronavirus concerns have caused cancellations of blood drives in mass amounts across the country as blood centers attempt to stabilize inventories. Local donations are still possible thanks to extra precautions.
On Wednesday, Vitalant held a blood drive at the Aquatic Center from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. By 3 p.m., about 90 donors had checked in to give blood, according to donor recruiter Cindy Harvey.
“There’s been a very good response today,” she said. They also saw a lot of walk-ins arrive, in addition to pre-booked appointments.
Several precautions were in place in order to protect both donors and staff. Before entering the donation area, all visitors have their temperature taken. After checking in, donors are asked to wait in a seating area, where all chairs were spread at least 6 feet apart in order to adhere to social distancing practices. Chairs used by patients actively giving blood and being monitored were also spread far apart, as well as those at snack tables.
Almost everyone in the room was wearing a face mask, including all of the staff members and several donors. Wearing face masks while in public has been recommended by both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Mohave County Department of Public Health officials.
There is another blood drive scheduled today at the Aquatic Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Donors are asked to call ahead to make an appointment at 877-258-4825, however walk-ins are welcome. While face masks are not required, they are recommended. Healthy donors are urgently needed, but if you feel sick or show any symptoms of illness, do not attend.
