Houses are still being bought and sold all over Lake Havasu City but as the coronavirus continues to affect everyday life, real estate agents are unsure of what the future holds.
“Obviously right now we don’t know exactly to what extent this virus and this health crisis is going to have on our local economy, our national economy, our global economy – it is too early to tell,” said Mychal Gorden with Desert Land Group. “But right now the market in Havasu is in a really good spot.”
Eric Gedalje with The Janecek and Gedalje Group said that from March 13 to 15 a total of 36 properties went under contract, 57 new homes were listed for sale, and 47 sales were closed. He said those numbers are pretty strong, even during the spring which is traditionally one of the busiest times for the real estate market in Lake Havasu City.
“Havasu, at this time, continues to be one of the best communities to invest in, nationwide,” Gedalje said. “That very well could change in the next couple days depending on whether or not we go into martial law or something crazy like that, but it still feels good. We are just going day by day. That is all we can do.”
Gedalje said on Tuesday his realtors have been taking extra precautions while staying open for business by practicing social distancing and proper hygiene techniques. He said they are also checking with clients to see if they have recently traveled as an extra precaution, and are telling people to reschedule if they are not feeling well.
“We are watching this day by day,” Gedalje said. “As of now all of my agents were out showing property today. The phones haven’t gone cold and people haven’t stopped requesting to look at properties or to put their homes on the market just yet.”
In many ways, the real estate industry is well set up for the current situation. Although recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and the White House advise against groups of 10 or more, realtors generally deal with smaller groups of people when house hunting.
The restrictive crowd sizes have had a bit of an effect at the Havasu Riviera, however, which is gearing up to puts its first neighborhood on the market soon. Desert Land Group had been planning to host a series of preview events and tours of the area, representing the first chance for potential home buyers to actually see the properties. Gorden said those plans had to be put on hold due to the virus, however, and instead they will be releasing an online digital preview of the property.
Desert Land Group has been hoping to start selling property in the Riviera sometime in April, but Gorden said Tuesday that he is unsure how or if the coronavirus will affect that timeline.
Mark Gehrman with Desert ONE Realty said he has remained busy so far, mostly helping clients who were in the market to buy or sell before the situation with the virus began to escalate. He said it is still a little too early to say how real estate will be affected in the coming months, but he has already seen a couple people rethink their plans. He said a potential client was planning to sell his house in Texas and move to Lake Havasu City next month, but decided against trying to sell his house at this time, which in turn will delay the move to Mohave. Gehrman said another person contacted him about listing their home for sale in Havasu, but is considering pulling the listing for now.
“I just don’t think it is good odds right now that people are going to go out,” Gehrman said. “Everybody is kind of stowed up and is hunkering down, just like everybody should. I think it is going to affect me going forward but I don’t think I have felt it yet, I just sense it is happening.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.