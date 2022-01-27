Eleven Mohave County residents have died due to coronavirus-related illness within the past five days, according to a Thursday report by county health officials.
According to the Mohave County Health Department, the total dead in Mohave County due to the coronavirus has surpassed 1,100 since the pandemic began. And 1,173 new cases - about 0.5% of Mohave County’s population - tested positive for the coronavirus throughout this week alone.
According to statements by the Mohave County officials earlier this week, higher numbers were expected in Thursday’s report due to delays in reporting by labs as they continue to analyze coronavirus tests throughout the county. And recent surges in coronavirus cases following the holiday season have only increased the demand for testing this month, according to local medical officials like Miguel Pedraza, of Embry Health.
Embry officials announced on Tuesday that demand for testing in Havasu has grown such that the company intends to open a second testing location at 3100 Sweetwater Drive, on Havasu’s south side.
Mohave County Public Information Officer Roger Galloway said that numbers reported on Thursday were lower than expected — but those numbers were far from encouraging.
“It’s hard to gauge this, day-to-day,” Galloway said. “If I had to sit down and try to predict, I’d be way off. I think that’s true for our health department, and true for the Arizona Department of Health Services out of Phoenix. Our next report is going to be coming out on Monday, and I have no idea where it’s going to go.”
Ten of the deaths reported Thursday were from recently reported cases, according to county officials, with one death resulting from one of the 1,173 new cases reported since Saturday. Three of those deaths were reported in the area of Lake Havasu City.
Of the new confirmed cases, 173 were reported in Havasu, with 525 confirmed in Bullhead City and 460 reported in Kingman.
Among those infected in Havasu are 11 children younger than 10; 10 children of ages 11-19; 21 patients 20-29 years old; 21 patients 30-39 years old; 17 patients 40-49 years old; 29 patients 50-59 years old; and 64 patients older than 60.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.