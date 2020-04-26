With temperatures soaring into triple digits over the weekend, Lake Havasu State Park saw an inordinate number of visitors as a result.
Early Sunday afternoon, a sign notifying that the parking lot was full was placed at the entrance. According to park manager Daniel Roddy, the park was at full capacity Saturday as well.
“It’s an unusual occurrence,” he said, comparing it to the weekend following the Fourth of July last year.
Despite concerns of the spread of the coronavirus, Roddy was adamant the park was safe and required safety precautions were in place.
“The measures we have in place now are directly related to our safety precautions with covid-19,” he said. “One of the things we’d like to remind the public is the reason we’re still open and available is because we are adhering to these safety parameters and that’s driving many of our decisions to ensure a safe outdoor recreational experience for people.”
Roddy says the park is following the guidelines set in place by both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Arizona Department of Health Services.
To keep up with these guidelines, Roddy says the park already has had a rigorous cleaning protocol program in place and additional sanitizing is performed throughout the day. Also, portions of the parking lot have been blocked off to limit crowd sizes. Other precautions include the disallowing of mooring in the channel, the ramadas throughout the park have closed to prevent group gatherings and park patrols are enforcing social distancing measures.
“We work very closely not only with our senior management and our central office in Phoenix, but the support from the Mayor’s office, Lake Havasu Police Department and Mohave County Sheriff’s Department,” said Roddy. “It’s something where we’re all in this together and we’re trying to make sure we’re all paying attention to what’s necessary.”
With the increased traffic at the state park, the nearby Campbell Cove 1-Stop convenience store and gas station did as well.
Manager Katie Crandall said the rush of customers felt “the same as any other weekend.”
“We’re trying to do what we can to be safe, but we know people still want to go out to the lake,” she said.
The store has posted flyers throughout its property to notify customers of the policies in place to ensure everyone’s safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.