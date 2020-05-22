Results from Saturday’s coronavirus testing blitz in Lake Havasu City still aren’t available, according to Mohave County.
County spokesman Roger Galloway said the county still has not received the results from Sonora Quest Laboratories. According to Galloway, the lab received 20,000 tests last weekend, overwhelming facilities that are also processing regular daily blood tests and other lab work. Sonora Quest’s Northern Arizona Operations Manager Mark Bennett told the county the results should be ready by Tuesday, Galloway said.
Meanwhile, another testing blitz is scheduled for the region. Testing events are scheduled for the Parker area next weekend.
The Regional Center for Border Health, Inc. will conduct drive-through testing from 8 a.m. to noon on Friday, May 29, at its Parker Walk-in Clinic, 601 Riverside Drive. No appointments are needed.
The La Paz County Health Department and Sonora Quest Labs will conduct drive-through testing from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, May 29 and Saturday, May 30 at the La Paz County Office Complex at 1112 Joshua Avenue in Parker.
This is part of Gov. Doug Ducey’s “testing blitz.” To make an appointment, call 928-615-4305 from Monday, May 25 to Thursday, May 28 during regular business hours.
