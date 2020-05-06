It seems unlikely that local meat-eaters will need to switch to vegetarian diets in the immediate future.
On Wednesday morning, a spot check of the meat departments in four Lake Havasu City grocery stores showed that the retailers had plentiful and broad meat selections for shoppers. Beef, ground beef, pork and chicken filled the meat cases at Smith’s, Safeway, Albertsons and Food City.
There was one catch, however: Buy what you want, but not as much as you want. Posted signs in all the stores advised customers of a two-package limit on beef, ground beef, pork and chicken. While that caveat might not be a problem for family meals, it could throw a monkey wrench into hosting a barbeque. The proper pandemic etiquette may require that guests bring their own meat.
The shortages
Many of the nation’s meat processing plants have decreased production or closed altogether because they’ve become hotspots for coronavirus cases.
With almost 1,500 cases of Covid-19 at just three meatpacking plants in Iowa, consumer outlets from Kroger Co. to Costco are limiting shoppers’ purchases, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday. Even Wendy’s Co. has dropped burgers from some menus.
The outbreaks were born because of working conditions in the plants. Social distancing is nearly impossible. The disease spread quickly among thousands of employees who work jammed up next to each other in processing lines.
Through Tuesday, processors this week slaughtered 35% fewer cattle than the same two days a year ago and 39% fewer hogs, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Sticker shock
The meat shortage is a textbook example what happens when demand outpaces supply. Consumers can expect to pay more for meat.
Prices for wholesale beef and pork have jumped more than 20% since President Donald Trump’s executive order to keep plants running during the pandemic, Bloomberg said. The supply shortfalls and soaring prices underscore the challenges of quickly fixing America’s broken meat supply chain.
Bloomberg also reported that meat supplies for retail grocery stores could shrink almost 30% by Memorial Day, leading to retail pork and beef price inflation as high as 20% relative to prices last year.
