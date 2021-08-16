With covid cases continuing to surge in Mohave County and the western part of Arizona, facilities such as hospitals are starting to return to policies they employed early on in the pandemic.
The Havasu Regional Medical Center announced on Monday updates to their visitation policy.
According to HRMC Director of Marketing and Communications, Corey Santoriello, effective today, Aug. 16, hospital staff will limit visitors to two designated visitors at a time in most areas of the hospital. Only one visitor will be allowed for those admitted in the emergency room and OB unit.
Santoriello also says that the hospital will require all visitors to wear a mask upon entry and social distance regardless of vaccination status.
Kingman Regional Medical Center also announced updates to it visitor policy that take effect today. According to the press release, Kingman hospital is currently at level three visitor restrictions meaning that there will be two two-hour periods when visits are allowed, visitors must be over 18 and patients can only have one visitor.
According to the release Kingman hospital has 31 patients hospitalized with covid as of Aug. 16. Eight of those patients are in the ICU.
“The upward trend in covid cases doesn’t seem to be slowing down,” said Will McConnell, Kingman’s president and CEO. “We’re taking every precaution we can to protect our patients and staff while still allowing limited visitors as we know this supports healing.”
In La Paz County, the Colorado Indian Reservation Tribes tribal council voted on Aug. 9 to reinstate the resolution mandating that mask be worn in public indoor places. Just like Havasu hospital, both vaccinated and unvaccinated people are required to wear masks.
According to the Mohave County Health Department, there have 320 confirmed cases of covid reported since last Friday at noon. 58 of those cases are from Lake Havasu City, 128 are from Bullhead City, 122 cases are from Kingman, three cases are from North County and the remaining nine are in unknown areas of the county.
