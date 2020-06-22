The demand for recreational vehicles seems to have skyrocketed in Lake Havasu City, while the supply has plummeted – and both may be happening for the same reason.
According to an April report from the R.V. Industry Association, manufacturers nationwide reported a significant decline in recreational vehicles shipped to dealers this year. The Association reported the cause to be nationwide shutdowns of retailers and manufacturers due to the coronavirus pandemic.
As of April, the production of travel trailers fell by almost 22% since April 2019. Production of towable RVs fell by 21.3%, while production of all categories of motorhomes fell by 37.6% this year.
Although fewer recreational vehicles have been produced this year due to the pandemic, sales have continued to rise.
At Havasu’s USA RV-Marine, a lot once filled with campers and boats now lies nearly empty. Although new stock may be on its way, General Manager John Meyers doesn’t expect it to last long.
“We’ve seen a huge uptick in business,” Meyers said. “We’ve seen it with anything related to vacation – if you can take it on vacation, it’s selling. Boats, R.V.s, powersports … look at my lot. It’s empty. We’ve sold about every boat we can get our hands on. The impact isn’t as much as it was during the shutdown, but we didn’t anticipate the lack of product coming down the pipeline.”
Meyers says it’s not just Havasu, either. He’s tried to order additional R.V.s and boats from suppliers in Las Vegas, Phoenix and Southern California. According to Meyers, they’re experiencing inventory shortages as well.
“A lot of people who might travel abroad want to stay in the U.S. this year,” Meyers said. “It makes complete sense. People will still be able to self-isolate, and they might have concerns with staying in a hotel. For now, demand for (R.V.s and boats) far exceeds the supply. I’ve never sold out of every new boat on my lot … but that’s the way it’s been for the past four weeks.”
At Cowboys R.V./Marine in Havasu, recreational vehicles still wait in rows on the business’ lot. But owner Sherman Henson has seen a growing demand as well.
“Last month was one of the biggest months we’ve had in five years,” Henson said. “It’s come as a shock. I’ve seen about a 38% increase in sales. I think people who are traveling might be hesitant to get on airplanes … they can still keep the family together in an R.V. and go wherever. They can stay safe and go to a cooler climate at the same time.”
Because of diminishing inventory, Henson is asking more of his customers to consign their boats through his business.
“The other day we had one person consign their boat,” Henson said. “It was sold in 24 hours. I’ve seen things this busy in 2004 through 2006 … but that was gradual. I’ve never seen it go from ‘really slow’ to ‘really busy’ like this.”
According to a report by the R.V. Industry Association last June, 25 million Americans traveled in recreational vehicles last year, supporting almost 600,000 jobs nationwide. Last year, the R.V. industry held a $114 billion impact on the U.S. economy.
