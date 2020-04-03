Hair salons and barber shops will be shutting their doors throughout the state, no later than 5 p.m. today, in accordance with “additional guidance” Gov. Doug Ducey provided in a press release regarding his executive order to close non-essential businesses.
Ducey’s office had been criticized by several mayors throughout the state for previously including the businesses as an essential service. Some cities such as Flagstaff and Tuscon took the step of closing salons and barber shops themselves prior to Ducey’s reversal on Friday. In addition to hairstylists and barbers, Ducey has also ordered all cosmologists, nail salons, tanning salons, tattoo parlors, spas and massage parlors to close by 5 p.m. today.
Ducey first indicated that salons and barber shops are not protected as an essential service during a town hall on Thursday, despite prior guidelines issued with the governor’s March 23 executive order that specifically listed salons and barber shops as examples of essential personal hygiene services.
Although technically listed as an essential service at the time, Shear Perfection was one of the few salons in town to decide to close on March 25 along with the non-essential businesses. Owner Terrie Colella said she had already been out the previous two weeks after contracting what she thought was coronavirus, although those tests have since come back negative. But the other eight hair stylists in the salon were still working at the time.
When the order to close non-essential businesses came from the governor’s office Colella said several of the workers were concerned about safety, particularly those who look after their elderly parents.
“We are all self-employed in there,” Colella said. “So it wasn’t an easy decision, but it was a decision everybody agreed on for everybody’s safety. It would have been easier for Gov. Doug Ducey to close us all down, but being as he didn’t it was something we felt we needed to decide for everybody’s safety.”
Colella said it would have been difficult to comply with the executive order banning groups larger than 10, but it could have been accomplished through scheduling changes. Ultimately, it was the six-foot social distancing guideline that was the deciding factor.
“You just can’t stay six feet away from anybody when you do their hair, and when you wash them you are right over the top of them,” she said.
Colella said shutting down will certainly have a negative impact, but said she is fortunate to be in good shape financially after 50 years in the business. As the owner of the building, she said she has been able to work out delaying payments on the loan for a couple months with her bank and in turn she is able to waive rent for her hair stylists until they are able to reopen.
“We have such a great community,” Colella said. “Everybody is here to help everybody else -- I think most of us are anyway. So we just have to take it as it comes. I don’t really know how long this is going to go. I’m hoping May 1 we will see a light at the end, but it doesn’t look like it is getting any better right now.”
On Friday morning most hair cutting businesses in Lake Havasu City remained open, and many of the business owners were unaware that any change in the industries’ place as an essential service was coming. Several business owners said they had seen fewer clients than usual over the last few weeks, but were still getting a steady stream of customers.
Prior to Friday’s press release, Jeff Birdsell of Havasu Cut-Ups Barber Shop, and Bob Sanderson of Jimmy’s Barber Shop both said they had no plans to close their doors, but indicated that they would follow orders from the mayor or governor to do so.
“I would comply, even though it would hurt me bad,” Sanderson said.
Sanderson said his father’s barber shop in Orange County has already been closed in compliance with California Gov. Gavin Newson’s shelter in place order and is struggling to make ends meet. Sanderson said his father told him that he can last about a month before he goes broke.
“I would just hope that it wouldn’t be too long,” Sanderson said.
Birdsell agreed, saying he hoped an at-that-point-hypothetical shut down wouldn’t last more than a week or so.
Over at The Hair Cartel, owner Laural Pinger told Today’s News-Herald that Friday was going to be the business’ last day even before Ducey’s guidelines made closing mandatory. She said Ducey’s comments at the town hall on Thursday played a big factor in her decision to close up shop.
“I just think that as a precaution it would be better for us, because there are a lot of elderly people who come in here to get their hair done,” Pinger said. “I would hate for one of them to get sick and have it on my head that maybe they got it in my shop. You never know, because we don’t know who has it and who doesn’t have it. As much as I hate to close my business it feels like this is the right thing to do.”
But Pinger said it has been difficult to know exactly what the right thing to do over the past few weeks. She said she has considered closing several times recently.
“I just worried about the girls,” she said. “I didn’t want to close and give them no place to go, and they need the money. I was more worried about my employees than myself. So I just told them that as long as they want to work, and you can work, I’ll keep the shop open. But it’s scary, you don’t know if you are doing the right thing or not.”
Ultimately, Pinger said she is relying on elected leaders to determine the correct path forward.
“I’m just kind of going by what our governor and our president say -- I’m just following their lead,” she said. “I hope they are doing the right thing. In my mind I think closing down the economy is probably not the best thing in the world we could have done right now, but I don’t know. I’m just kind of following their lead and hope they know what the hell they are doing. I pray to God they know what the hell they are doing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.