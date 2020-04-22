Parks, rivers, lakes, recreation areas and their respective parking lots will reopen to the public this weekend in Needles and throughout San Bernardino County.
County officials announced the decision on Wednesday, and they’ll be “carefully following the governor’s timeline for relaxing some of our social distancing requirements,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman said.
“County residents have been diligent in adhering to the safe-at-home mandates and we’re all aware of how hard it’s been,” the county wrote in a press release, adding that outdoor recreation not only provides “a pleasurable change of pace” but notable health benefits as well.
Despite the “cautious” re-opening, the county urged residents to “act responsibly while taking advantage of this opportunity.
“Being able to enjoy parks and lakes does not lessen the need to maintain a safe distance from your fellow citizens and to practice other measures designed to keep us safe and healthy,” the press release said.
Hagman emphasized that residents need to continue social distancing, avoid gathering in groups, and to maintain the use of face masks. While hiking, biking, boating, and other non-contact outdoor activities such as horseback riding, tennis and golf will be permitted, the use of picnic tables and playgrounds, along with participation in team sports or other similar gatherings, continue to be prohibited.
The county further explained that members of one household are allowed to engage in activities in an open space together, “but two households means you have a gathering, which is not allowed.”
Camping and outdoor parties are also still prohibited, and club houses and restaurants must continue to limit their service to drive-through, curbside pickup, or delivery. The county also said in most cases, restrooms will continue to remain off-limits.
While the Board of Supervisors hopes residents will maintain the proper precautions, Hagman said, “If there is abuse of this new allowance, the Board will have no choice but to re-close our outdoor destinations.”
Most facilities plan to re-open gradually in order to properly staff and maintain safe practices, the county said.
