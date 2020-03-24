Lake Havasu Unified School District board members held a meeting Tuesday afternoon to address coronavirus concerns and plans for the city’s students moving forward — but the public wasn’t allowed in the room.
Instead, they had to watch the work session over a Facebook livestream, which experienced consistent technological issues and cut out regularly, preventing much of the meeting from being heard.
An effort to practice social distancing during a global pandemic has led local government agencies to consider other options of meeting while allowing the public to have input and eyes on the conversations being held.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors recently decided to limit meetings to once per month for the next 60 days. They’ll be held exclusively in Kingman, and social distancing will be highly encouraged for residents who attend.
Lake Havasu City officials are also grappling with the best way to conduct City Council meetings and continue moving things forward at a local level.
The school board’s meeting began at 4 p.m., with the live stream broadcasting from Havasu Online TV’s Facebook page. From the start, the stream experienced regular interruptions and skips that left viewers wondering what had been discussed and what was causing the issue.
Viewers were invited to email their comments or questions to boardmeeting@lhusd.org to have them addressed by board members. The board said that comments left on the stream would not be responded to.
Havasu Online TV said the full recorded video would be posted after the meeting. The meeting was ongoing as of press time early Tuesday evening.
'Because this outbreak impacts public health, our coverage of the coronavirus is available to all readers.' And yet you have to be a subscriber to read the article about the first lake havasu positive coronavirus case and the article on the county getting an F for social distancing. But you let us read about an attempted live streamed school board meeting. Thanks.
