Despite the need for social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, some local families are struggling to accept that their high school seniors in the Class of 2020 will not be able to participate in a traditional commencement ceremony.
No formal decisions have been made, but district officials are exploring alternatives to the traditional ceremony and other end-of-year rituals that were planned for May.
“It would be irresponsible to bring 400 seniors and their families together and risk the health of every person present,” said LHUSD Superintendent Diana Asseier on Thursday.
She said the district expects that social distancing guidelines will be in effect through May. Lake Havasu High School Principal Scott Becker and his staff have been working on ideas for creatively recognizing graduates, she said.
The district is working with student council members and staff to plan events and honor students.
“Once a final decision has been made, we will notify our families,” she said.
Governing board President Lisa Roman was optimistic that the district would find “creative and memorable ways to mark this special time for students.”
“Our community should be aware that our usual school-end events will be modified to comply with current public health guidelines,” she said.
Roman said she joined the students in their disappointment over the change in plans.
“Please know this is not the send-off that we would have chosen for you, if we’d had a choice,” she said. “The good news is, graduation is one achievement in a long line of achievements, and each of you have many milestones ahead of you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.