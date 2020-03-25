A second person has been diagnosed with coronavirus in Mohave County, according to Mohave County Public Health director Denise Burley. The patient, who was not identified, is from Bullhead City. The news follows Tuesday's announcement that Mohave County's first case was found in Lake Havasu City.
The Bullhead City case involved an adult who was not hospitalized and is quarantined at home. Details about the patient's identity are not being revealed by the public health department, citing privacy concerns.
The public health department says nurses are working with the patient to identify who he or she may have been in contact with.
Both cases in Mohave County are still under investigation, but Burley said there's no evidence they were contracted at a community event.
