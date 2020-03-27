A second case of coronavirus has been confirmed for Lake Havasu City. It is the fourth in Mohave County.
The Mohave County Department of Public Health says it was notified Friday of a second coronavirus case in Havasu. Public health officials believe the two cases are related, and that the infection was acquired out of state. The affected person, who is not being identified by the health department, is not hospitalized and is recovering at home.
There are now a total of four confirmed cases in Mohave County, two in Lake Havasu City, one in Bullhead City, and one in Kingman. Additionally, two cases were announced in La Paz County on Wednesday.
COVID-19 is believed to be spread mostly through respiratory droplets produced when a sick person coughs or sneezes. Signs and symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. The best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:
· Avoid close contact with sick individuals
· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
· Stay home when you are sick
· Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away immediately
· Clean and disinfect surfaces and frequently used or touched objects, with disinfectant sprays or wipes
· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds (or singing happy birthday twice). Use alcohol-based hand sanitizers if water and soap are not available
· Remember to practice social distancing (approximately six feet or more between and among individuals).
