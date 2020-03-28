A fourth confirmed case of coronavirus was identified in Kingman Saturday night, bringing the total number to seven countywide.
The adult individual is recovering at home in self-quarantine. A contact investigation is being launched by Mohave County Department of Public Health nursing staff, and the patient is being monitored.
There are also two cases in Lake Havasu City and one in Bullhead City.
The best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
● Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not
available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
● Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
● Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
● Stay home when you are sick.
● Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash.
● Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
