The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is addressing the national coronavirus epidemic this week with sweeping measures to protect its inmates, the public and deputies until further notice.
“It is very important that we stay informed on the status of the COVID-19 virus here in Mohave County,” Sheriff Doug Schuster said in a Tuesday press release. “The health department is doing a tremendous job of sharing, dispersing and updating information regarding the virus as it relates to Mohave County residents. Please do not listen to hearsay, but rather seek facts to keep yourself informed and aware.”
Although no confirmed cases of COVID-19 have yet been reported in Mohave County, Schuster is taking measures to prevent its spread to countywide sheriff’s facilities and the Mohave County Jail.
Public ride-alongs with deputies will be suspended indefinitely as of this week, as will be use of the sheriff’s office training room in Kingman. The sheriff’s office will suspend all community events in Mohave County until further notice.
At Mohave County Jail, all volunteer services to inmates will be suspended indefinitely – including chaplains, Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous programs. All in-person inmate visitation will be suspended, and inmate work crews outside of the jail will be unavailable until further notice.
As of Tuesday, deep-cleaning of all areas of the jail are being conducted, and inmates are being encouraged to exercise proper hygiene, according to Schuster. Medical staff at the jail will conduct extra screening measures to evaluate incoming detainees for possible signs and symptoms of the coronavirus; and staff are being encouraged to stay at home if they exhibit any signs or symptoms of the disease.
“Our ultimate goal is to ensure the safety and health of our staff, inmates and the community,” Schuster said.
