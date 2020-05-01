Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster says he will not arrest anyone who disobeys Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s coronavirus shutdown orders.
In a statement posted to his office Facebook page on Friday, Schuster said it’s not the job of law enforcement to be the “social distance police.”
“I will not turn otherwise law abiding citizens into criminals who are simply trying to stay afloat and put food on the table,” Schuster said. “It is easier for those in government who continue to receive paychecks, to recommend staying the course.”
He said the governor’s order has created a “tremendous amount of fear, confusion and uncertainty” and he pledged not to issue citations or make arrests related to the governor’s guidelines.
Schuster also encouraged local residents and business owners to continue practicing social distancing measures and exercising good judgment.
His statements came a week after one Desert Hills restaurant owner said a deputy was dispatched to her business because she had been holding a “tailgate-type party” in the parking lot. Additionally, recent large crowds gathering at Lake Havasu have attracted regional media attention, with some people calling for increased enforcement.
(2) comments
I thought after we got rid of one of the previous loser sheriff's who said he would not enforce laws he did not "feel" were constitutional we had progressed beyond the Neanderthal. Hmm, wrong again.
So let me get this straight, a legal order (established law) from the State of Arizona won't be enforced because this person (Sherrif) just doesn't want to? I can see not wanting arrest or cite, but you certainly can't just ignore the law and the people breaking it. The law was put into affect for a reason. People can potentially die due to the lack of enforcement. What if that was some member of your family - would your opinion change then?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.