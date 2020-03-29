Shortages of test kits and personal protective equipment across the nation and around the world are being felt in Arizona, and state officials are responding by changing guidelines to increase the lifespan of PPE and decrease health provider’s reliance on testing.
Last Monday, the State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee released a statement acknowledging that, “there is currently a worldwide shortage of PPE.” And noted that Arizona practitioners and healthcare facilities are unable to acquire PPE through their normal vendors. Although Arizona has requested supplies from the strategic national stockpile and has begun receiving shipments, according to the SDMAC, the timing and availability of the shipments is still unknown.
Furthermore, the release cites predictive models suggesting coronavirus will continue to spread for 12 to 18 months. For a 12 month period of the outbreak, Arizona would need an estimated 74 million N95 masks, according to the report, along with “equally large” supplies of medical/surgical masks, eye protection, gowns and gloves.
“There is concern that without appropriate PPE, there will be increased transmission in healthcare settings, spread to and depletion of the healthcare workforce, and an inability of healthcare facilities to remain open,” SCMAC said in the release.
In a letter addressed to primary care providers, sent on Wednesday, the Arizona Department of Health Services says that local and state health departments are working on acquiring additional PPE, “but current expectations for resupply are low.”
In response, ADHS is encouraging primary care providers to take several steps to avoid using PPE unnecessarily, and to extend the life of each piece of equipment.
On Friday, Sen. Martha McSally told Today’s News-Herald that Arizona has received a total of two shipments from the national stockpile. She said the supplies are sent to the state operations center for further distribution.
It was not immediately clear how much, if any, of that equipment has been distributed to Mohave County, or how the county would distribute the PPE obtained amongst healthcare workers in the county. Questions directed to Mohave County Communications Director Roger Galloway on Thursday were not answered as of press time on Friday.
Dr. Khamranie Persaud with the Havasu COVID-19 Task Force said on Thursday the group has enough PPE to last about two weeks without resupplying.
Testing
The SDMAC also sent out a release last Monday addressing shortages of nasal swabs and testing reagents in the United States, which have limited the ability to perform widespread testing for coronavirus.
“While supplies may soon become more readily available, or alternative specimen collection or testing methodologies may emerge, it is necessary until then to promote a unified statewide approach to testing prioritization,” SDMAC said in the release.
The SDMAC said the goal of testing currently is to limit potential cases among “healthcare and congregate settings” and vulnerable populations. It says healthcare workers, first responders and employer identified critical infrastructure personnel with symptoms should be the top priority, followed by individuals living in congregate settings with symptoms, and those hospitalized with respiratory symptoms.
It further advises that drive-through test sites, such as those being organized by the Havasu COVID-19 Task Force, focus on those three groups.
“The current reality in Arizona and the rest of the county is that there are not enough available supplies to meet testing demand,” ADHS said in its letter to primary care providers. “Clinicians should consider removing the diagnostic ‘tool’ from their toolbox and managing patients with respiratory conditions as if they have COVID-19.”
The letter says physicians should continue to work with vendors to try to obtain tests, but warns that they should not be relying on them.
ADHS also suggests moving testing outside, if possible, until PPE supply improves.
While there seems to be a shortage of testing nationwide, Arizona still seems to be lagging behind its peers in terms of testing, according to an article published Thursday in the New York Times. The article says Arizona has performed the fewest number of tests of any state with just 957 tests performed when the article was published. That also puts the state at the bottom of the country in terms of per capita testing.
Changes in care
As struggles to obtain PPE and tests continue, ADHS is also changing guidelines in an attempt to lessen the strain on emergency rooms and hospitals as more and more people begin to test positive, or show symptoms of the virus. The letter from ADHS advises doctors to, ‘counsel respiratory patients to stay home when sick, and then longer.”
The letter advises doctors to tell patients with mild respiratory symptoms to stay home. Patients with more serious symptoms should be told to seek higher levels of care while balancing concern for emergency room overflow. ADHS also notes that testing may not be available at the higher level facility either.
The Arizona Department of Health Services did not respond to questions late last week.
