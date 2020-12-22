To take the vaccine, or not to take the vaccine — that is the question on many residents’ minds as the first doses of Moderna’s covid-19 vaccine arrive throughout Mohave County and distribution begins.
“The notion of taking the vaccine is a very personal decision,” said Kingman Regional Medical Center CEO Will McConnell.
In Lake Havasu City some residents have said they will get vaccinated as soon as possible, others want to wait and see how things go, and others say they don’t plan to get the vaccine at all. CEO Mike Stenger said Western Arizona Medical Center reached out to its employees recently to get an idea of how many vaccinations it would need for its facility and found about a third of its employees fell into each category.
Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley and the CEOs of all four hospitals in the county, for their part, unequivocally said they plan to receive the vaccine as soon as it is their turn — though they also said they will not be jumping to the front of the line.
“I’m not going to take a vaccine from a frontline worker or someone who is on those units - I will wait for my turn,” McConnell said.
Stenger said he believes that as the covid vaccine begins to be distributed throughout the county, as long as there are no major setbacks, more and more people will be willing to get vaccinated.
McConnell said that there seems to be a lot of fear around the vaccine, just as there is a lot of fear surrounding the virus itself. But as time goes on people should start feeling more secure in being inoculated.
“At some point in the future the covid vaccine is going to be a lot like the flu vaccine,” McConnell said. “We are just too early in the process and there is still too much unknown. Until we reach that saturation point with covid there is going to be that fear-halo effect.”
Burley said the Health Department is prepared to lead a public education campaign about the vaccine to help ease people’s minds about being vaccinated.
“I think it is very important that we take steps to inform the public of the importance of the vaccine and how it can contribute to our overall county health,” she said.
Burley said the county has already put together answers to frequently asked questions about the covid vaccines and posted it on the county website. She said the health department plans to put more information on the county website in the future, and will also share that information with other agencies.
Ultimately, Burley said the goal is to get about 70% of Mohave County’s population vaccinated in order to reach the minimum threshold for herd immunity.
“Ideally, for most vaccines, we would be up around the 95% level. But in this particular case we are really striving to reach that 70% level,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.