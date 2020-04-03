A sixth case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Lake Havasu City, according to the Mohave County Department of Public Health.
The adult is hospitalized, and nurses are initiating a case investigation and identifying close contacts. Neither age nor gender was provided.
There are also two cases in Bullhead City and five in Kingman
Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley said in a press release, “These additional increases in positive cases across the county indicates a stronger presence of COVID-19 in our communities. The county will begin providing aggregate case data (age ranges, gender) for Mohave County cases beginning at the close of the day on Monday. "
Burley added that “it is of utmost importance for all residents and visitors to stay home unless absolutely necessary, practice good hygiene, and engage in physical distancing (6 ft.). We must work individually and as a community to keep our case numbers down. ”
COVID-19 is believed to be spread mostly through respiratory droplets produced when a sick person coughs or sneezes. Signs and symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. The best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:
- Avoid close contact with sick individuals
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away immediately
- Clean and disinfect surfaces and frequently used or touched objects, with disinfectant sprays or wipes
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds (or singing happy birthday twice). Use alcohol-based hand sanitizers if water and soap are not available
- Please remember to practice social distancing (approximately six feet or more between and among individuals).
MAYOR, TAKE THIS SERIOUSLY. Shut down the lake. No out of town boaters or RV'ers. They can have the disease, spread it all over and go home. We are stuck with our hospital WHEN we get sick. WHY does city government shut down after a magic number is reached? DO YOU have to get it before you shut this down? Young people are dying from it also. I can't believe the stupidity of people.
