Tinnell Memorial Skate Park’s closure has been a long grind for park organizers, who are now petitioning Lake Havasu City to reopen the park as other facilities begin to do the same.
The park was closed March 31 by city officials as a protective measure in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. With schools, restaurants and other gathering places closed, there have been few opportunities for Havasu youth to stay active, according to Skate Park board member Evelyn Hunter.
“The bars and restaurants are opening back up,” Hunter said Monday. “We need to focus on the mental health of children. We need to get the skate park open again. There have already been so many changes in children’s lives. Everything is completely different for them now.
According to Hunter, parents and members of the Havasu community have asked the board for several weeks when the park would reopen. To that, Hunter said Monday, she had no answer. This weekend, she and organizers held a protest at the park to call for its reopening, and on Monday afternoon, they met with police officials in the hope of learning more about when that reopening could happen.
“To have no answers about when the park will reopen is unacceptable,” Hunter said. “There are beaches in California that are now open at certain times. Even if the park is only open for limited times throughout the day, it’s still better than nothing.”
Skate park supporters have begun a Change.org petition to call for the park’s reopening this month. According to Hunter, BMX and skate organizations have already shown an interest in holding events at the skate park once it reopens, and they can be assured of the public’s safety.
“Let’s get something started,” Hunter said. “We’d like to have events after the reopening, and get the community back together, and have a good time after the (crisis) has lifted, and we can make sure everyone stays healthy.”
Fellow supporter Cassandra Mooneyham was present at Monday’s meeting with police and city officials. According to Mooneyham, however, requests to reopen the facility met with refusal from City Manager Jess Knudsen, pending further examination of possible risks associated with the continued threat posed by the coronavirus.
“Over the course of the meeting it was discovered that the governor’s orders did not specifically include skate parks in the closure,” Mooneyham said. “(Knudson) made the judgment himself to include the skatepark in the closures effective April 1. We requested the skate park be opened immediately, but Mr. Knudson would not agree.”
Mooneyham said she believed the closure to be an overreach of the city’s authority over parkgoers.
“I hold that it is not the role of the government to order closures,” Mooneyham said. “The role is simply to provide data and recommendations and allow the free people to decide what risk they are comfortable to accept.”
According to Knudson, however, addressing reopenings of city facilities and amenities like the skate park will need to be a process guided by the best information Havasu officials can find.
“These are strange times right now,” Knudson said. “We want to open in the safest possible manner, in a way that mitigates concerns and the possible spread of the virus. We’re putting together a plan for reopening the skate park and other amenities, and we’ll reopen them when we’re sure everyone can remain safe and healthy.”
Knudson also said Gov. Ducey’s stay-at-home order, which is set to expire May 15, included provisions for reopening playgrounds and exercise equipment in city parks after stay-at-home restrictions are rescinded. Those amenities will be among the first to reopen to the public, Knudson said.
