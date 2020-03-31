Lake Havasu City is closing the skate park and sports areas at all city parks in the name of social distancing.
The city announced on Facebook Tuesday that Tinnell Memorial Skatepark at Rotary Park will close starting on Wednesday. Additionally, the city is closing all basketball areas, bocce ball and horseshoe pits and volleyball courts at all city parks.
All open spaces, trails, walking paths, dog parks, pickleball courts and restrooms are open to public use during normal park hours with proper social distancing.
The city says Lake Havasu City Police officers will be asked to enforce these restrictions. Anyone in violation is subject to civil sanctions, including a fine.
