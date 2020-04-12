While the State Legislature had hoped to be back at the Capitol by Monday, that won’t be happening as coronavirus cases continue to swell in Arizona. But that doesn’t mean the work has stopped.
“Right now, we are recessed until, at the very earliest, April 30,” Rep. Leo Biasiucci said, in order to follow social distancing guidelines. And getting back to the Capitol isn’t as simple as it might seem.
“It’s not just the legislators that would have to return,” Sen. Sonny Borrelli said. “It’s also the Senate and House Advisory, research and security staff, I.T., legal staffers, etc.”
But, Borrelli said, “Just because we aren’t at the Capitol doesn’t mean the work has stopped.”
He said he’s still taking care of constituent issues and regularly speaking with fellow lawmakers and Havasu residents.
After the stay-at-home order was put in place a few weeks ago, lawmakers stayed at the Capitol for a few days longer to pass the state budget and set aside $100 million to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.
“I am proud to say that our state budget and COVID-19 stimulus package didn’t contain any unnecessary bills or spending whatsoever,” Biasiucci said. “Unlike our situation in Congress, we are fortunate in Arizona to have a Republican House, Senate and governor.”
Borrelli said the budget’s main focus was keeping the government running, fixing school issues and providing some extra funds that the governor could use for emergency actions if necessary.
Gov. Doug Ducey has been taking the lead on issuing orders to further protect and aid Arizona citizens in grappling with the pandemic.
“I think that it is a necessity. If something were to come up that we felt was unconstitutional or beyond the governor’s authority, we would come back and vote accordingly,” Biasiucci said. “We legislators are still in constant contact with each other and can come back if we need to address a pressing issue.”
Biasiucci said he’s ready to get back to work. Biasiucci’s main objective once back at the Capitol is positioning the state “to come out of this the best we can.”
“Our economy is going to take many months to recover, and we need to make sure residents aren’t going to permanently lose their homes, businesses or jobs,” Biasiucci said. “Our priorities have shifted, and I am hopeful that once we get back, we put aside any non-essential business and get to work trying to save our state from entering a deep recession.”
Borrelli said if the state stays fiscally responsible with taxpayer money, “We’re going to come out of this better and start off in a stronger position” compared to other states.
While it’s no surprise that the revenues for the next fiscal year’s budgets are projected to decrease, Borrelli believes that two years from now, Arizona will see an economy that’s “three-fold” higher than what we’re seeing today.
“This is just an operational pause,” Borrelli said, relating the pandemic to military terms. “This is the time to catch up, to flatten the curve, get caught up with your chores and spend more time with your family. Let’s look at the blessings in this.”
Biasiucci reminded residents that while “this is a very challenging time for all of us... we are going to get through this.”
