Gov. Doug Ducey’s stay-at-home order could have grave implications for many small businesses in Lake Havasu City.
The governor’s order says that all Arizona residents should limit their time away from home, and to maintain social distancing practices while in public. Grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open under the order, and restaurants will continue to offer take-out and delivery. But would-be customers are now asked not to travel to businesses listed as “nonessential.”
“As of today, I’m going to have to close,” said Tina Nicholson, the owner of downtown Havasu business Denim & Diamons. “I don’t know what I’m going to do.”
Nicholson says she’s seen a slight decrease in her business over the past week. But with her boutique not listed in the governor’s defined “essential businesses,” she will have no choice but to close her doors for the immediate future.
“I have regulars who are going to be very upset … they’ve told me that Havasu needed a store like this for a long time. I’ll do my best to keep my products available online. I hope it won’t last long, and that I’ll be able to open my doors again soon.”
Nicholson says she intends to use government programs such as the Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan as she waits for the governor’s restrictions to pass.
Sandi Robinson, the owner of Havasu’s Bling clothing store, said that until this week her business suffered little effect from the nationwide coronavirus pandemic. With multiple confirmed cases in Havasu and Gov. Ducey’s most recent executive order, Robinson says she also will find herself in dire financial straits.
“It’s going to kill us off for the next month,” Robinson said. “Until now we still had some sales. It was better than nothing. Now it’s going to be zero-income. I don’t know if I want a loan from the SBA office … I’m not sure most of us want the government in our business.”
At nearby Stella’s Antique Hall, business had already come to a halt by Monday.
“On a good weekend, we used to get about 1,000 people in the store,” said owner Paula Paulson. “Now it’s one or three a day, and no sales. It’s like a ghost town.”
Paulson bought the business in February, and now she’s concerned that she won’t be able to pay her lease on the building.
“I’m pretty scared,” Paulson said. “It just hit us like a Mack truck. We’ve been trying to stay open and make ends meet … but it’s not working. We’ll have to close our doors. How long is it going to take? Ducey says the order will be lifted April 30 - what if it takes longer?”
It’s a time of uncertainty for many small business owners, and according to Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Krueger, the chamber is working with city officials, the Better Business Bureau and River Cities United Way to provide valuable resources and information to small business owners.
“If they call us, we can direct people to the resources they may need,” Krueger said. “We too are looking for answers, and working together as a community. We understand that this will be detrimental to small businesses, and we’re doing what we can to get through this.”
Business owners seeking information on possible loans or other information can visit the Small Business Administration’s website at www.sba.gov, or contact the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce for business support information at 928-855-4115.
