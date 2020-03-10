While there have been no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Mohave County, several people have been tested.
“Several tests have been submitted, but due to confidentiality, we cannot divulge exact numbers,” said Denise Burley, director of the county’s department of public health.
She did divulge state numbers, however.
“As of March 2, 84 tests for the coronavirus have been tested at the state lab in Arizona,” she said, noting that the turnaround time is 24 hours from when a specimen is collected, submitted and analyzed. The exception is weekends, when the lab is closed.
In the event the Arizona laboratory has a backlog of specimens to be tested, commercial labs Sonora Quest and Lab Corps are equipped to process the test kits. Burley confirmed that the Centers for Disease Control provided Arizona with the test kits.
On Wednesday, Burley attended a tri-cities meeting in Lake Havasu City. She was joined by the mayors and city managers of Havasu, Bullhead City and Kingman. She said the officials agreed that a calm and coordinated response to the coronavirus threat included residents stepping up to look after vulnerable people in each community.
“We know that the at-risk groups are older people with underlying health issues,” Burley said. “We need to encourage them to not attend large events where there will be a lot of other people. Also, they need to keep their social distance to avoid getting the coronavirus.”
“Social distance” is one of those phrases being bandied about in connection with COVID-19. It means maintaining a distance of at least six feet from other individuals. It is believed that the coronavirus is less likely to be transmitted at that distance. The respiratory virus can easily spread through sneezing and coughing.
In a Mohave County press release late last week, Communications Director Roger Galloway stated that “…it is likely the virus will spread in our local communities. The public health response is rapidly evolving to a mitigation response – that means the main focus of public health will be to reduce the severity, community spread, and negative impact in the community as a whole.”
If you feel ill
It’s hard to tell the difference between influenza and the coronavirus, Burley said. Still, one’s response should be the same: Isolate yourself and drink plenty of fluids to flush out your system.
“Wear a mask to protect other people in your home and follow sanitation protocols – wash your hands frequently and keep hard surfaces sanitized. If you don’t have a mask, use a bandana. It’s not ideal, but we use what we have available to us,” she advised.
“If your symptoms are mild enough, stay home and recover,” she said. “But if you’re in distress, reach out to your medical provider. And don’t forget about telemedicine – most major insurances provide that service.”
If a person feels they’ve been exposed to the coronavirus, they should be tested.
“A medical provider can collect a specimen by swabbing,” Burley said. “They can also do other tests to rule things out. One test is a respiratory viral panel. If that test comes back negative, then they can test for the coronavirus.”
Boost your immunity
A mindset of prevention includes practicing ways to maintain or improve one’s immune system.
“Eat well, which is eating healthy. Drink lots of fluids,” Burley said. “Even if you’re not used to moving around much, a little bit of physical activity is good for you. And get plenty of sleep.”
Some people believe that pounding a lot of vitamin C and zinc is a way to boost an immune system. That’s not necessarily so.
“Get your vitamins through your diet. If you take other vitamins, you’re not really helping yourself. The body rids itself of the excess,” Burley said.
Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. The actor, 63, confirmed the positive results on Wednesday.
“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” Hanks wrote.
Fortunately the Hanks’ were in Australia where the government is actually testing people – even foreigners. Had they been home in the U.S., thanks to he most pathetically inept administration in our nations’ history – well, you know.
Congress' in-house doctor told Capitol Hill staffers at a closed-door meeting that he expects 70-150 million people in the U.S. — roughly a third of the country — to contract the coronavirus, two sources briefed on the meeting report.
That estimate, which is in line with other projections from health experts, underscores the potential seriousness of this outbreak even as the White House has been downplaying its severity in an attempt to keep public panic at bay.
Dr. Brian Monahan, the attending physician of the U.S. Congress, told Senate chiefs of staff, staff directors, administrative managers and chief clerks from both parties on Tuesday that they should prepare for the worst.
GOOD ADVICE REGARDING CORONAVIRUS
February 26, 2020
As some of you may recall, when I was a professor of pathology at the University of California San Diego, I was one of the first molecular virologists in the world to work on coronaviruses (the 1970s). I was the first to demonstrate the number of genes the virus contained. Since then, I have kept up with the coronavirus field and its multiple clinical transfers into the human population (e.g., SARS, MERS), from different animal sources. The current projections for its expansion in the US are only probable, due to continued insufficient worldwide data, but it is most likely to be widespread in the US by mid to late March and April. Here is what I have done and the precautions that I take and will take. These are the same precautions I currently use during our influenza seasons, except for the mask and gloves.: 1) NO HANDSHAKING! Use a fist bump, slight bow, elbow bump, etc. 2) Use ONLY your knuckle to touch light switches. elevator buttons, etc.. Lift the gasoline dispenser with a paper towel or use a disposable glove. 3) Open doors with your closed fist or hip - do not grasp the handle with your hand, unless there is no other way to open the door. Especially important on bathroom and post office/commercial doors. 4) Use disinfectant wipes at the stores when they are available, including wiping the handle and child seat in grocery carts. 5) Wash your hands with soap for 10-20 seconds and/or use a greater than 60% alcohol-based hand sanitizer whenever you return home from ANY activity that involves locations where other people have been. 6) Keep a bottle of sanitizer available at each of your home's entrances. AND in your car for use after getting gas or touching other contaminated objects when you can't immediately wash your hands. 7) If possible, cough or sneeze into a disposable tissue and discard. Use your elbow only if you have to. The clothing on your elbow will contain infectious virus that can be passed on for up to a week or more! What I have stocked in preparation for the pandemic spread to the US: 1) Latex or nitrile latex disposable gloves for use when going shopping, using the gasoline pump, and all other outside activity when you come in contact with contaminated areas. Note: This virus is spread in large droplets by coughing and sneezing. This means that the air will not infect you! BUT all the surfaces where these droplets land are infectious for about a week on average - everything that is associated with infected people will be contaminated and potentially infectious. The virus is on surfaces and you will not be infected unless your unprotected face is directly coughed or sneezed upon. This virus only has cell receptors for lung cells (it only infects your lungs) The only way for the virus to infect you is through your nose or mouth via your hands or an infected cough or sneeze onto or into your nose or mouth. 2) Stock up now with disposable surgical masks and use them to prevent you from touching your nose and/or mouth (We touch our nose/mouth 90X/day without knowing it!). This is the only way this virus can infect you - it is lung-specific. The mask will not prevent the virus in a direct sneeze from getting into your nose or mouth - it is only to keep you from touching your nose or mouth. 3) Stock up now with hand sanitizers and latex/nitrile gloves (get the appropriate sizes for your family). The hand sanitizers must be alcohol-based and greater than 60% alcohol to be effective. 4) Stock up now with zinc lozenges. These lozenges have been proven to be effective in blocking coronavirus (and most other viruses) from multiplying in your throat and nasopharynx. Use as directed several times each day when you begin to feel ANY "cold-like" symptoms beginning. It is best to lie down and let the lozenge dissolve in the back of your throat and nasopharynx. Cold-Eeze lozenges is one brand available, but there are other brands available. I, as many others do, hope that this pandemic will be reasonably contained, BUT I personally do not think it will be. Humans have never seen this (edited: animal)-associated virus before and have no internal defense against it. Tremendous worldwide efforts are being made to understand the molecular and clinical virology of this virus. Unbelievable molecular knowledge about the genomics, structure, and virulence of this virus has already been achieved. BUT, there will be NO drugs or vaccines available this year to protect us or limit the infection within us. Only symptomatic support is available. I hope these personal thoughts will be helpful during this potentially catastrophic pandemic.
You are welcome to share. Good luck to all of us!
James Robb, MD FCAP
Once again our Impeached President hides critical information from the public –
The White House has ordered federal health officials to treat top-level coronavirus meetings as classified, an unusual step that has restricted information and hampered the U.S. government’s response to the contagion, according to four Trump administration officials.
The officials said that dozens of classified discussions about such topics as the scope of infections, quarantines and travel restrictions have been held since mid-January in a high-security meeting room at the Department of Health & Human Services (HHS), a key player in the fight against the coronavirus.
Staffers without security clearances, including government experts, were excluded from the interagency meetings, which included video conference calls, the sources said.
“We had some very critical people who did not have security clearances who could not go,” one official said. “These should not be classified meetings. It was unnecessary.”
The sources said the National Security Council (NSC), which advises the president on security issues, ordered the classification.“This came directly from the White House,” one official said.
Not trying to argue the point but isn't it how many tests have been found to be POSITIVE that matters? I mean there could be thousands of test submitted which to me are meaningless numbers unless you are worried about overspending in the medical profession.
And yes HwyRovr it was a good thing to post the letter from Medicare since it contains good advice for everyone. And all of us who happen to be seniors need to follow the guidelines religiously. Wash, wash and then wash some more. Clean everything touched.
Now the spring breakers, they will be saturated with been, wine and heavens knows what else and that age group is not in the high risk group like senior are. Well at least until we can no longer can get our hands on a reliable supply of beer ha ha. And as Billy the Fish once said:
"Don't worry, be Happy, take me to the river". Sometimes humor carries a good message.
“Several tests have been submitted, but due to confidentiality, we cannot divulge exact numbers,” said Denise Burley, director of the county’s department of public health. She won't tell us how many have tested positive because the county health department doesn't want us to know how bad it going to be with the spring breakers coming to town from other areas of the country. Business leaders are worried about declining revenue if word gets out. This is the type of transparency that has allowed the virus to spread in America. Economy first, citizens well - you'll be okay...
“Several tests have been submitted, but due to confidentiality, we cannot divulge exact numbers,” said Denise Burley, director of the county’s department of public health. Say whatttttt??? Denise Burley is trying to feed us bogus information and hope we digest it. How can numbers without names be a breach of confidentiality? Someone higher up evidently told her not to divulge those numbers. There is no confidentiality involved. You may be able to fool some, Denise, but the majority of us see through your false statement!
From Medicare -
According to the CDC, older adults and people who have severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease are at a higher risk of serious illness if they contract the COVID-19 virus. This means that most people with Medicare are at a higher risk.
Your health, safety, and welfare is our highest priority. In addition to practicing good everyday prevention through things such as hand washing and avoiding touching your face, the CDC says there is more you can do to take precautions against COVID-19 and reduce your risk of exposure:
Avoid crowds, especially in poorly ventilated spaces with limited air circulation.
Defer all cruise ship travel worldwide, particularly if you also have underlying health issues.
Avoid situations that put you at increased risk, including non-essential travel such as long plane trips.
Remember: Medicare covers the lab tests for COVID-19 — you pay no out-of-pocket costs. And Medicare also covers all medically necessary hospitalizations.
For more information about Medicare and COVID-19, visit Medicare.gov.
