Another round of free coronavirus testing is coming to Lake Havasu City next weekend, this time with fewer restrictions on who can be tested.
Havasu and Mohave County will host a drive-through covid-19 testing event Sept. 13-14 from 7 to 11 a.m. each day in the parking lot of the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center at 100 Park Avenue. There will be 500 tests available each day.
Unlike previous blitz testing, anyone will be eligible to receive a test whether they are experiencing symptoms or not. Pre-registration is available at doineedacovid19test.com, but is not required in order to participate.
Test results are expected to be returned in three to four days.
Similar blitz testing is also scheduled in Kingman and Bullhead City. For more information contact Mohave County Public Health at 928-718-4909.
On Thursday Mohave County’s positivity rate met the threshold for closed businesses to begin the process of reopening – but just barely.
Of the three metrics identified by Arizona Department of Health Services to allow closed businesses to reopen, only the county’s positivity rate of tests conducted had been keeping it in the substantial transmission category for the last several weeks. On Thursday ADHS updates showed Mohave County dropped below 10% positivity for the last two weeks of data, but the county just barely met the threshold for moderate transmission.
To maintain the current status of moderate transmission, Mohave County will need to stay below the 10% positivity threshold when ADHS updates its data again next Thursday. In order to be classified as minimal transmission the positivity rate would need to drop below 5%, along with meeting the thresholds of less than 5% of covid cases hospitalized, and fewer than 10 infections per 100,000 population.
Lake Havasu City Manager Jess Knudson noted that the blitz testing results will impact the county’s overall positivity rate.
