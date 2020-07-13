The Lake Havasu City Council has suspended in-person attendance at council meetings once again as the coronavirus pandemic has seen a surge in recent weeks, but citizens can still follow along live and comment on matters before the council.
“The decision was made in response to the growing number of cases in Lake Havasu City and the region,” said City Manager Jess Knudson. “Conversations amongst the mayor and council members took place and the conclusion was for us to revert back to the measures the City Council took back in April and May where council members will be attending by Zoom and the public is invited to submit comment by email.”
The City Council will hold its first meeting of the month today, starting at 6 p.m. The council has previously used technological means to hold its meetings during the pandemic. After the meeting on March 24 was canceled due to the virus’ emergence in Arizona, meetings were held virtually through April and May as scheduled. The city resumed in-person attendance with additional social distancing measures for both of its meetings in June, though virtual means of following the meeting or submitting public comments have remained available.
With the meetings going virtual once again, citizens can still watch live on Channel 4 or online at lhcaz.gov/tv. Citizens can also listen in by telephone by calling 1-888-240-2560 and providing the meeting ID of 938 418 435.
Written comments for call to the public, or any public hearing item can be submitted up until 5 p.m. today, one hour prior to the start of the meeting. Comments should be emailed to cityclerk@lhcaz.gov. Please include your name and address for the record, as well as the meeting date and agenda item number, if applicable.
What’s on the agenda?
The meeting will include a public hearing on a rezoning request for lots on the 300 block of Lake Havasu Avenue to be rezoned from a Mixed Use-Family Residential District to a Multiple-Family Residential District. The council will also hold a public hearing to consider several changes to the bylaws for the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and the Airport Advisory Board, and will set the property tax rates for fiscal year 2020-21.
The council is also expected to approve the final subdivision plat for Wren Cove, which is phase II of the Havasu Riviera residential development, as part of the consent agenda. The plat will divide 18 acres into 38 residential lots.
