The Mohave County Public Health Department was unable to provide its daily update on coronavirus cases due to a state system outage.
According to a news release, the county anticipates updated information will be available Friday.
As of Tuesday, Mohave County had 3,058 cases and 150 deaths, while Lake Havasu City had 965 cases and 30 deaths.
