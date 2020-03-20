Healthcare providers in Lake Havasu City are preparing for community-wide coronavirus testing if and when test kits become available.
The Havasu COVID-19 Task Force announced the initiative on Friday and began asking citizens who are showing symptoms of coronavirus to call and provide their information. Once the tests arrive and the task force is properly prepared, the group plans to set up a mobile testing site that will allow for rapid, drive through testing on a large scale.
“I’m proud of the medical community coming together and acting so swiftly to be able to bring the testing to our community,” said Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy. “For citizens that are going to have symptoms, it will bring some clarity to them. So I think it is a good start, and then as we navigate through this we will be able to see what the outcomes will be.”
Dr. Khamranie Persaud, who handles the Havasu COVID-19 Task Force Updates Facebook page, said local healthcare providers are still in the process of gathering together tests but said they have gotten, “quite a few.” Persaud noted that healthcare providers have already been conducting tests on their own, but it has been on a much smaller scale with 10 to 20 tests at a time.
The community-wide effort will hopefully allow for the task force to make more efficient use of resources.
Persaud said preforming the tests requires specialized medical gear, and that gear cannot be used multiple days in a row.
“The problem is we are going to run out of that if we keep doing these smaller sorts of test,” Persuad said. “So we want to be where all six to 10 doctors where it one time, screen a bunch of people, and then be done with it and not have to worry about if we ran out of facemasks or shields.”
Persaud said the task force hasn’t yet decided where the testing will occur.
That will partially be decided by how many people are requesting tests, which is still a bit of a mystery.
“We don’t know what is out there in Havasu,” Persaud said. “Maybe today nobody has a cough and a fever and maybe we don’t need to do a screening and we do have enough tests. Maybe it is 10,000 people. We don’t know. So right now we are just gathering data to see how much manpower we need to pull it off.”
When the tests are held will depend on the availability of kits.
“Nationally we are just not receiving tests, so we are kind of waiting on the bigger batches of tests to be received,” Persaud said. “We are hoping maybe Sunday, maybe Monday, maybe Tuesday – hopefully within the next 48 to 72 hours, depending on our ability to organize this, but relatively soon.”
Test samples would be sent to commercial labs to be processed.
The Havasu COVID-19 Task Force is an informal grouping of medical professionals, family practitioners, Lake Havasu City fire officials, real estate agents, and volunteers including Mayor Cal Sheehy who recently came together to help the city respond to the current pandemic.
Getting test kits
Although kits have been hard to come by so far, Persaud said doctors are hopeful that will change soon.
Additionally, Persaud said wait times for test results seem to be decreasing as more becomes known about the virus and higher quality tests are invented.
Anecdotally, Persaud said she received tests on Thursday that she had sent in a week ago, but tests she sent in on Thursday were returned on Friday.
If you want to be tested
Anyone who signs up for the testing needs to have symptoms.
The only exception to that rule is for healthcare workers such as doctors and nurses.
According to the task force, the most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough, diarrhea, shortness of breath, sore throat, headache and body aches. Most people do not have all of the symptoms however.
Persaud said she has been getting a lot of questions from patients asking if they can be tested if they have cancer, if they are on chemotherapy, or if they are going on a plane.
Unfortunately, no.
“That is not currently the guideline for testing,” she said. “We really want to know for those people with cough and fever, do they have it? They are the ones most likely to infect other people.”
If you do have symptoms and wish to be tested, call 928-412-8376. An automated message will ask you to leave your name, your phone number, and your primary care physician.
All prospective patients must call ahead.
“The really important thing is we have to know beforehand who is in the car,” Persaud said. “We can’t stop and now start getting information like what is your name, what is your date of birth and what is your insurance. That is too much face-to-face contact. So that is why we are going to try to have all the registration and everything done over the phone. Then we will give people very specific times where they have to drive through the site and be tested.”
Persaud said the task force is advising anyone with symptoms to wear a mask if possible, both to the testing site and in everyday life.
She said masks need not be medical grade. She said painters masks or even bandanas or T-shirts tied over your mouth can help reduce the risk of spreading the disease through coughing.
Importance of increasing testing
Persuad said she believes increasing testing for coronavirus locally is an important step for the community.
“I think you always need to know what you have around you,” she said. “Personally, I’m pretty sure it is here because it is a national epidemic. It is hard to believe that we have zero. So I think the public will take it more seriously if they realize it really is here. As a physician I am aware of the data and the statistics worldwide and nationwide. That is why I can conclude it is probably here. But I think the public is really depending on actual numbers before they react in a way to quarantine themselves or to take things more seriously.”
Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley has also said it is likely the virus is already in the county, despite no confirmed positive tests as of Friday.
