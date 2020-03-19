While students won’t be attending Lake Havasu City schools March 23 through March 27, teachers with the Lake Havasu Unified School District are being asked to report to work on Monday, said Superintendent Diana Asseier.
“We are planning for the one-week closure next week,” Asseier stated in a letter to parents. “We are meeting to develop both short term and long term plans, should the closure go beyond next week.”
The spring break camp offered this week through the Lake Havasu City Parks & Recreation Department for grades K-6 will not be extended next week, according to supervisor Donna Best Carlton. No plans are being made by the district for additional childcare services in the case of an extended school closure, Asseier said.
For the next week, school offices will be closed. However, school phones will be answered during regular business hours (usually until 2:30 p.m.). Also, the district’s administration office will be open next week.
In the event that school closures go beyond next week, district staff will begin providing schoolwork for students to complete at home on a weekly basis beginning March 30, Asseier said.
In the meantime, home-based enrichment ideas to keep students engaged and learning should take place, Asseier said. Suggestions can be found at www2.ed.gov/parents/academic/help/edpicks.jhtml.
Free meals for all Havasu children next week
With all Havasu schools closed next week, the plan is still in place to feed kids on a walk-up basis for breakfast and lunch at three schools.
“All kids in the community 18 and under can get the meals, however they must be present to receive a meal,” said District Superintendent Diana Asseier on Thursday afternoon.
Similar to the summer feeding program, one sack meal will be provided Monday through Friday. It includes lunch for that day and breakfast for the following day. Meals will be distributed at Havasupai Elementary, Smoketree Elementary and Thunderbolt Middle Schools, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.