The Mohave County Health Department received test results from a recent coronavirus testing event in Bullhead City, and 24 came back positive.
The event was held at North Country HealthCare in Bullhead City on Friday, July 24 and Saturday, July 25. According to Denise Burley, Mohave County director of public health, 200 people were pre-registered for testing, a sign of a “successful event.”
A total of 171 specimens were collected, and all but four of the tests had results available by the following Monday, “a good quick turnaround,” Burley said. LabCorp was used to process the tests, avoiding the large backlog that Sonora Quest Laboratories is currently working on, she added.
There were 24 positive tests in total, leading to a 14.5 percent positivity rate, Burley said.
The number of positives was broken down further by North Country HealthCare. The number of cases with symptoms and no known contacts was nine. Those with symptoms and a known covid contact was eight. One person tested positive who has a history of prior covid infection and showed no symptoms. Three people tested positive without showing any symptoms at all, and three people did not have any symptom information recorded.
