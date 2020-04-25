Traditionally, a senior’s last quarter is filled with experiences and milestones that leave memories to last a lifetime — club trips, prom, Disney Grad Nite, the “senior walkout,” and of course, a graduation ceremony filled with fellow classmates, family, and friends.
But in the midst of a global pandemic that’s spread across the nation, that final quarter suddenly became unforgettable in an entirely new way when students left for spring break and never returned to campus.
Lake Havasu High School senior Jenna Diller misses her fellow classmates and teachers.
“It was kind of a shock to leave and not know that that was the last time I’d probably see a lot of them,” she said.
Another senior, Savannah Valenzuela, is missing out on her favorite tradition — painting senior bricks in J Hall and leaving her mark on the school for future generations to see.
In an effort to protect both the Class of 2020 and the community, LHHS and Telesis Preparatory Academy are both handling graduation a bit differently — they’re both going digital.
On May 20 at 7 p.m., Telesis seniors will gather in the gym donned in caps and gowns just as usual — while seated six feet away from one another without an audience as their individual biographies are shared and the ceremony commences. Family members, friends and faculty are invited to watch the ceremony from home via live stream.
“Graduates and those officiating at the commencement will be following all COVID-19 protocol before, during and after the graduation,” Superintendent Sandy Breece said. Buck Dopp will present the commencement address, scholarships and awards will be distributed, and Breece will present the diplomas and deliver the proclamation.
A senior class of more than 400 students created a challenge when it comes to celebrating graduation on May 21 at LHHS. But after much discussion and input from parents, student council members and staff, a plan was announced Friday for a virtual graduation ceremony.
“Students will be filmed walking across the stage and music and speeches will still be included,” the announcement from the school read. The commencement will then air live on May 21 at 7:30, the same day and time graduation would have originally occurred.
Filming the graduates walking across the stage will be done over the course of three days this week — April 29 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m., April 30, and May 1 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The seniors will be allowed on the field one at a time, with social distancing measures in place and hand sanitizer at the ready, the announcement said. Those who aren’t able to come during one of those times will have their yearbook photo and name announced in the video.
“We are proud of our graduates and want to celebrate them to the best of our ability,” Lake Havasu Unified School District Superintendent Diana Asseier said. “The LHHS staff regrets the fact that they do not get to celebrate this year’s graduates with their families like they have done in the past.”
“It’s cool that they’re putting in an effort to help us celebrate our accomplishments, but at the same time, what we all look forward to at graduation is seeing our friends after and getting to say goodbye,” Diller said. “But there’s no possible way to do that.”
But, Valenzuela said, “At least they’re trying to do something instead of just giving up.”
In addition to graduation, the absence of senior traditions has not gone unaddressed.
“Through an online poll, one of the things that seniors said they would miss out on the most was the senior tunnel that is formed by teachers as the seniors exit their last pep assembly,” Asseier said. “The high school is going to recreate that feeling when the graduates pick up their diplomas in a drive through setting, with teachers and staff lining a predetermined path through the high school parking lot.”
The senior class is also working on getting a banner to congratulate the Class of 2020 on the London Bridge, fireworks from the Island, working with the Leaping Lizards to light up Cupcake Mountain, and selling yard signs to families in the community that want to show support, Asseier said.
“The city is being very supportive of these ideas, which are in varying degrees of progress. We are still waiting to hear back from Leaping Lizards and from our fireworks vendor,” she said.
LHHS student government is tasked with the creation of the graduation pamphlet as well as auditions for specific musical solos, she added. The student organization raises money throughout the year for final quarter events, and while it won’t be used for prom, it will still be put to use.
There is one project that is in the works that the senior class has stated they are willing to help with. The remaining funds that are in the senior class account then are gifted by the senior class to the other class accounts for future use,” Asseier said. “Each year’s senior class provides a senior gift to the school. Past examples include the installation of grass/landscaping, lighting system in the main gym, blow-up knight head and screen, kiosks and poster cases.”
Senior funds are still being used to provide each senior with a medallion, graduation pamphlet, and yard signs, she said.
Other senior events, like Athletic Awards Night, CTE Awards, Evening of Excellence, and Senior Awards will also be done virtually, according to Asseier. More updates will be provided through the school’s communication channels as plans develop.
