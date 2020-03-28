The Mohave County Dept. of Public Health was notified today of a sixth COVID-19 case in Mohave County. The adult individual is the third case for the Kingman area and is recovering at home in self-quarantine.
County public health nursing staff is in the process of contacting the person to implement monitoring and launch the contact investigation.
There are also two confirmed cases in Lake Havasu City, one in Bullhead City, and two others in Kingman.
Mohave County Public Health Director, Denise Burley says “The number one priority of Mohave County is the safety and health of its residents. The health department along with all of our government, healthcare and essential service partners are working together to respond to the latest case and prepare for future cases.”
Meanwhile, the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) has updated the community transmission level of COVID-19 in Arizona to “widespread.” Widespread transmission indicates that cases have been confirmed in twelve or more counties throughout the state. As of today, Arizona has confirmed 665 cases in 13 counties and 13 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
“Given widespread transmission, all Arizonans should expect that COVID-19 is circulating in their community,” said Dr. Cara Christ, ADHS Director. “COVID-19 is a serious disease that is highly contagious and can be fatal in anyone, especially our elderly population and people with underlying health conditions. Protecting those at highest risk of complications and ensuring that our healthcare system is prepared to deal with a surge in cases is our highest priority. It is imperative that everyone takes precautions to protect themselves and their family from this disease.”
The best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
● Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
● Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
● Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
● Stay home when you are sick.
● Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash.
● Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
COVID-19 spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms are thought to appear within two to 14 days after exposure and consist of fever, cough, runny nose, and difficulty breathing. For people with mild illness, individuals are asked to stay home, drink plenty of fluids, and get rest. For people with more severe symptoms, such as shortness of breath, individuals are advised to seek healthcare.
