The Mohave County Department of Public Health announced a third case of coronavirus in Lake Havasu City. This is the eighth case for Mohave County.
The individual is an adult from Havasu who is hospitalized outside of the county. The case is travel-related.
In addition to the three cases in Havasu, there are four cases in Kingman and one in Bullhead City.
The Mohave County Public Health Department did not provide details about where the individual is currently located or any other information regarding the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.