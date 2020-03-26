The Mohave County Department of Public Health has confirmed the third positive case of COVID-19 in the Kingman area. The adult is being treated in the hospital under strict isolation protocols.
MCDPH will interview close contacts of the individual and recommend that each person monitor for symptoms and quarantine themselves for 14 days, based on the risk of exposure.
City of Kingman team members and elected officials are working with local and statewide officials to ensure the safety of public health. Because of patient confidentiality, their name and location will not be made public, according to a Kingman press release.
Kingman Mayor Jen Miles said, “With confirmed cases within our county and now city, each one of us are part of the team that can slow the spread of COVID-19. Everyone in our community should be following CDC guidelines and safeguards, so that lives can be saved.”
COVID-19 is believed to be spread mostly through respiratory droplets produced when a sick person coughs or sneezes. Signs and symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. The best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:
- Avoid close contact with sick individuals
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away immediately
- Clean and disinfect surfaces and frequently used or touched objects, with disinfectant sprays or wipes
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds (or singing happy birthday twice). Use alcohol-based hand sanitizers if water and soap are not available
- Please remember to practice social distancing (approximately six feet or more between and among individuals).
For more information, please visit the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html or the AZ Department of Health Services at https://azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home
