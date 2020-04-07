Taylor Thompson had a shot at history this spring, but the cancellation of her senior season due to the coronavirus outbreak ended that chance.
The catcher was off to hot start and her sights set on making the state playoffs for the fourth time in her four years on the Lake Havasu softball team.
“I was really upset most about never getting to play with the same people again,” she said. “I wanted to make playoffs again and go even further than we’ve gone before.”
The left-handed hitting Thompson was batting .591 through the team’s first eight games which the Knights went 5-3.
“I was so disappointed to hear the news,” said Kari Thompson, her mother and head coach of the Knights. “I thought we had a chance to have a great season. We never got the chance to end the season on a positive note. Taylor lost out on an opportunity and missed a chance at the record books.”
Both Thompsons also expressed remorse for senior Jenna Diller, the only other senior on Lake Havasu’s roster.
Taylor Thompson noted that Diller was “very upset” about the abrupt ending, but both found solace in the fact that they both experienced senior nights while playing other sports.
Diller was also a member of the girls’ soccer team, while Thompson played volleyball. However, Thompson noted that the softball senior night would have been the most meaningful.
Despite not going out on the note she wanted, Thompson still has plenty of softball to look forward to.
In December, she signed a national letter of intent to play at Division-II Barry University in Florida.
With hindsight, her mother is very pleased with how everything turned out.
“It was a very busy fall with volleyball and her recruiting trips,” she said. “I’m just glad she signed during the early signing period and got it taken care of before all this.”
Kari and her husband Karl Thompson, Lake Havasu’s football coach, are both alumni of Barry.
“I’m glad she’s going to a strong program and it’s a really good fit for her,” said Kari Thompson. “She’s going to be an important piece for them.”
What excites Taylor Thompson most about her future with the Buccaneers is the team dynamic of the program and the strong recruiting class that she is a part of.
As far as Lake Havasu softball is concerned, she believes the outlook for the program is very strong as the team will return virtually all of its roster.
The ending to her career as a Knight may have come sooner than expected, but now Thompson has a chance to put her name in the record books at the next level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.