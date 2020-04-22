Republic Services announced that it will return to normal services in Lake Havasu City starting Monday, resuming bulk waste and bundled yard waste collection that has been suspended for nearly a month.
Although trash and recycling collection has continued throughout the course of the coronavirus pandemic, Republic Services announced on March 31 that its drivers would not be authorized to get out of their vehicles in Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City, and Needles, California. Workers have only been picking up cart contents. That temporarily eliminated several services such as the company’s residential bulk waste collection program, which allows customers to call ahead to arrange for items too large to fit in the trash cart to be picked up as many as six times per year.
Now all those services are set to come back.
Matt Cross, General Manager of Republic Services in Lake Havasu City noted that local residential bulk services are scheduled on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Residents are asked to schedule their bulk pick up at least 24 hours prior, and are now welcome to begin calling to schedule appointments for next week.
While the bulk waste service is resuming, Cross said there may be some challenges as the service comes back online.
“We don’t know the pent-up demand,” he said. “So we are just going to have to take it one day at a time and do our best to get through everything.”
Cross said if a bulk pick up is not made by 5 p.m., Republic Services will reach out to let the customer know and it will automatically reschedule the pickup for the following bulk collection day.
Republic Services originally announced the changes in its services on March 31. Cross said they were necessary in order for the company to continue to collect the trash and recycling with the available resources as the covid-19 crisis increased residential demand by about 20%.
“Everything we have done is to help us handle the increase in residential waste,” Cross said. “When you have a finite amount of trucks, a finite amount of people, and your service needs increase by 20 percent you have to pull other resources from places like bulky waste and yard waste to reallocate those resources to pick up that extra volume.”
Cross said the average customer in Lake Havasu City produced about 15 pounds of trash per week prior to the stay at home orders, but that had risen to more than 18 pounds per customer a couple weeks ago.
While three pounds of extra trash per week may not sound like a lot, the weight adds up quickly with 28,800 customers in town. Cross noted each truck can only hold about 9.5 tons of trash, and each route is calculated to nearly fill up the truck by the end of the route. So more trash in each bin translates to a need for more routes.
“It seems that we are past the initial shock of people being stuck at home,” Cross said. “People seem to be falling into a new normal and we are seeing those weights start to come back down towards somewhat of the old norm. We aren’t totally there yet, but we are close enough that we believe we can go back to normal service.”
But Cross admitted that there are still some unknowns associated with returning to normal services, and the company is waiting to see how the disruption will affect demand in the coming weeks.
“We will learn a lot next week and every week after,” he said. “What we don’t know is how much pent up bulky waste is sitting out there, or how much more waste do people have in their homes that they are going to bring out to us? This is all new to us. There has never been a precedent for what happens when the nation has a pandemic and everybody is stuck at home.”
Cross also thanked the city for being understanding, and allowing Republic Services the latitude needed to adjust its services to continue to collect the trash and recycling during the crisis. He also said the company’s customers have been great throughout the process.
“I want to thank the residents for understanding,” he said. “The residents have been outstanding to our team out in the field, our drivers especially. They are getting a lot of compliments. I’m seeing more compliments come into our call center.”
A helping hand
In response to the coronavirus crisis and the economic hardships that it has brought about, Republic Services has announced an initiative to provide food for its employees company-wide by purchasing meals from local restaurants. Republic Services is calling the initiative “Committed to Serve.”
Cross said in Lake Havasu City they have been purchasing lunch for all 45 employees one day each week, and are also providing a family style dinner for employees to take home once a week. All those meals are being purchased from local restaurants.
Additionally, Cross said employees will receive a $100 gift card every other week for the next six to eight weeks. They are encouraged to spend those gift cards at local small businesses.
“We know our local restaurants are struggling, so what we are trying to do is help them out,” Cross said. “We believe we can help rebuild this local economy through our employees. So not only are we taking care of our employees, but we are encouraging them to go out and spend this gift card with our local businesses.”
