Dozens of freight trucks rolled through the I-40 junction on State Route 95 Friday afternoon, where a local truck stop has been at the forefront of distributors’ efforts to restock supermarkets throughout the U.S.
Arizona stores continue to face shortages of goods such as household cleaners, paper towels, hand sanitizer and toilet paper due to initial panic over the coronavirus pandemic - an issue addressed by Gov. Doug Ducey last week when he deployed the Arizona National Guard to help transport and restock goods at locations throughout the state. Now the nation’s truckers will serve a vital role in getting valuable supplies to residents who need them.
Jesse Locke, of Texas-based Heath Trucking, stopped at Love’s truck stop Friday afternoon. According to Locke, demand has been high in recent weeks.
“I ship beef and produce,” Locke said. “I’ve been getting a lot more work shipping groceries with the way the stores are being sold out. People can’t find water, hand sanitizer or paper towels now.”
While demand has been high and workloads higher, Locke says his work hasn’t gone unappreciated.
“I met a guy in Albuquerque a few days ago,” Locke said. “He gave me a sandwich from Subway and a drink, and thanked us for all we do. I’ve never had that happen to me before.”
Omar Licona, of Chicago-based Rojas Trucking, was transporting chicken from Los Angeles to Flagstaff on Friday afternoon.
According to Licona, his business has remained consistent, drivers have taken extra measures to avoid the risk of exposure to the coronavirus.
“I haven’t seen anyone who’s sick with it myself, but there are a lot of people around the country who are dying,” Licona said. “I’m kind of scared. We have to be aware.”
Licona protects himself by wearing a mask and gloves, and says he rarely takes them off while transporting his cargo. Love’s and other truck stops throughout the U.S. have taken measures of their own.
Love’s now has glass guards over its checkout counters to prevent the possible spread of infection, and provides full-service soda fountains and coffee dispensers to prevent customers from touching or being near serving areas while the threat of contamination still exists.
