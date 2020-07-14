Two inmates are in quarantine at Mohave County Jail this week, after testing positive for the coronavirus.
The inmates have been housed in medical isolation cells for the near future, where they will be monitored and treated as may be necessary. The inmates have been identified as male – one of whom is between 20 and 30 years of age. The other is within 50-60 years of age, according to county officials. Both were received into the jail’s custody in late June, and are residents of the Kingman service area.
“Both of these new cases appear to be linked to a previous positive case,” said Mohave County Jail Capt. Don Bischoff. “Both men were in the regular intake quarantine process, established to prevent the introduction of the coronavirus into our existing inmate population. By identifying positive inmates early, we an mitigate the impact these cases could have on the entire facility.”
Since the crisis began, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has sought to limit the number of inmates entering the jail from the county’s three major municipalities, and has diligently screened new arrivals to the facility. Since June 30, all inmates have been issued protective facemasks and encouraged to wear those masks anytime they left their respective cells.
To date, county officials say it’s been an effective system. Four inmates have tested positive for the virus since May, and each was quarantined after detection to protect the remainder of the jail’s inmate and staff populations.
The two positive inmates confirmed on Tuesday follow another inmate who found to have the virus in late June, and one who was confirmed to have the virus in late May. According to Bischoff, both of these two latest inmates appeared to have a connection to a previous coronavirus patient.
None of the inmates’ identities will be made public. According to statements by Bischoff in May, revealing the identities of inmate coronavirus patients could pose security risks at the facility or potentially place such patients at risk of harm by other inmates.
Since April, all jail staff have been required to wear protective face masks during interactions with inmates.
