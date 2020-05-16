Two coronavirus cases were confirmed Saturday afternoon in Kingman according to the Mohave County Department of Public Health.
Both individuals are in the 20-44 age range, recovering at home in isolation. One of them is linked to another case and the investigation for the other is still pending.
There are 50 cases in Lake Havasu City (including four deaths), 170 in Kingman (including 22 deaths), seven cases in "North County" (composed of a number of smaller Mohave County communities), and 19 in Bullhead City (including one death). There are a total of 27 deaths and 246 cases in Mohave County.
As of Friday evening, 3,071 tests have been performed in Mohave County, with 2,656 negative results and 179 results still pending.
