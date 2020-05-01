Two more coronavirus deaths were reported in Kingman Friday evening by the Mohave County Department of Public Health. In addition to the deaths, eight new cases were also announced.
Both deaths were previously identified cases and linked to another case. One person was in the 75-85 age range and the other was 86+.
Seven of the new cases are in the Kingman service area and one is in Lake Havasu City. The contact investigation is still pending for the Havasu case, who is in the 20-44 age range and recovering at home in isolation.
Two of the seven Kingman cases are also in the 20-44 age range and are recovering at home in isolation. Neither case is linked to another case or travel-related.
The five remaining Kingman cases are in the 65+ age range. One is hospitalized and linked to another case. All others are recovering at home in isolation. Two of them are linked to another case and the others are not.
There are now 14 deaths in Mohave County and 128 confirmed cases. Havasu has 32 cases (including three deaths), Kingman has 85 (including 10 deaths) and Bullhead City has 11 (including one death).
As of 9 a.m. May 1, 1,151 tests have been performed in Mohave County, with 983 returning negative and 52 results still pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.